Falcons All-Pro Jessie Bates III is the happiest guy on the defense

“That’s a good thing,” Bates said about the retooled defensive front that includes recently acquired outside linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and linebacker Troy Andersen returning from injuries. “It’s always a good thing if your safeties aren’t leading in the tackle column.”

Bates noted that the Falcons also added tackle Eddie Goldman. Tackle David Onyemata is back, and they drafted lineman Ruke Orhorhoro, whom he called, “Big Ruke.”

“All type of guys (who) can come in and contribute,” Bates said. “As a (defensive back) you start to smile a little bit, you know we’ll be a little bit (more) pass situations when you’ve got a front like that. Super excited to go out there and play with those guys. I know what they bring to the table, and I can’t wait (to get started).”

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, is coming back from knee surgery.

“Super optimistic,” Jarrett said. “This is some of the most talent that I’ve been around. A lot of experienced players. A lot of people who’ve had success in this league. I’m super excited to see it come to life on Sunday. See what we’ve got.”

In addition to the tackles, Bates intercepted six passes and forced three fumbles. He returned one of the interceptions 92 yards for a touchdown against the Saints.

Bates is looking forward to working with Simmons.

“Justin is a super-smart player,” Bates said. “You never really have to worry about him understanding what coverage we are in or how an offense is trying to attack us.”

With the new defense already installed by defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, the Falcons just had to translate their lingo for Simmons.

“He’s a smart player and a smart person,” Bates said. “It’s pretty easy for him so far. I excited to go play with him for sure.”

Bates was elated to be voted a captain. He noted that he’d been a captain with the Bengals. Simmons was a captain with the Broncos.

The two have watched film with quarterback Kirk Cousins a couple of times.

“We’re just trying to get ahead of stuff and trying to be leaders of the secondary,” Bates said.

“There is a lot of film study that goes into it.”

They also text each other and send videos back and forth. It’s the digital era.

Bates anticipates that things will go smoothly, as Richie Grant likely will move to a role as a big nickel back.

“There have been times where I haven’t had a safety where he plays that side and I can play this side,” Bates said. “Or, I’m always to the nickel or he’s always to the nickel, whatever it was. It’s cool to bounce (things) off somebody like that. He’s played to the nickel. He’s played away from the nickel. He’s played in the box.”

Bates has been studying Simmons, who’s set to enter his ninth season in the league, for a while.

“When I was coming into the league, that was my comparison, Justin Simmons,” Bates said. “So, I’ve always kind of kept up with him and stuff like that.”

Bates is looking forward to playing alongside Simmons.

“Just having a guy in there who’s had success for a very long time puts you at a peace of mind to go in there and play faster,” Bates said. “Not saying that other safeties aren’t capable of that, just the communication and experience shows up.”

Now, it’s time for the Falcons to start forging an identity

Bates doesn’t know exactly how things are going to work out. The defense has been going hard in practice, but did not play a snap together in the exhibition games.

“I just want our team to be the most hungry, the most tough mentally, physical, the toughest team in this division, in this league.” Bates said. “At some point, we’re going to through some type of adversity. The toughest teams that I’ve been a part of the, the most connected teams, those are the teams that come out good.”

He senses that team is progressing in those areas.

“I think that’s what we are kind of getting to,” Bates said. “(That’s why) I keep talking about trust and getting to know guys, doing this and doing that. At the end of the day, the most connected team, the most physical team and the team that can most play free and fast, I think that’s the team that will be more successful.”