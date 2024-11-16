Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons activate C Drew Dalman, OLB Lorenzo Carter from injured reserve

CB Natrone Brooks signed to roster; S Dane Cruikshank, OLB Khalid Kareem game-day adds from practice squad
080222 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman from left to right; Elijah Wilkinson (68), Drew Dalman (67), and Jake Matthews (70) take a breather during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
36 minutes ago

DENVER — Center Drew Dalman (ankle) and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion) were activated from injured reserve Saturday by the Falcons.

The Falcons (6-4) are set to face the Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) and outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (tibia) were placed on injured reserve.

Cornerback Natrone Brooks was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Also, the Falcons added safety Dane Cruikshank and outside linebacker Khalid Kareem to the roster for game day from the practice squad.

Also, center Matt Hennessy was signed to the practice squad, and wide receiver Jakeem Grant was released from the practice squad.

