Falcons activate C Drew Dalman, OLB Lorenzo Carter from injured reserve

DENVER — Center Drew Dalman (ankle) and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion) were activated from injured reserve Saturday by the Falcons.

The Falcons (6-4) are set to face the Broncos (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) and outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (tibia) were placed on injured reserve.