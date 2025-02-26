Atlanta Falcons
Ex-Georgia Tech lineman Zeek Biggers wants to show his big-man speed

He’s 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and plans to run fast in the 40-yard dash
October 20, 2022 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (88) blocks a pass by Virginia’s quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, October 20, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia Tech defensive tackle Zeek Biggers plans to do all of the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Biggers, who’s 6-6 and 320 pounds, plans to impress the NFL scouts with a blazing 40-yard dash time.

“Right now, I’m going to go out there and try to get a good time in the 40,” Biggers said Wednesday. “If not, I’m going to run it at Pro Day, too. But really just excel in every drill, really. I know I can meet my expectations in every drill. So, I’m going to go out there and just do that.”

In addition to running fast for a big man, Biggers plans to show of his agility.

“To just come in here and dominate,” Biggers said. “Compete, show them how I can compete. I can move for a big guy. Just let them know that I’m more than what they just, you know, feel. I have athleticism, I can move and everything like that.”

Who doesn’t need a 6-6, 320-pound defensive force?

Biggers has persevered through some hard times at Tech.

“Definitely just the beginning,” Biggers said. “I’d say going 3-9 in our first year, then switching over and kind of having more winning seasons after that. So definitely just the transition between different coaches, different coordinators, (defensive) line coaches and kind of just learning new techniques and stuff like that. But all in all, I persevered through it.”

The Yellow Jackets have started to turn things around under coach Brent Key.

“(Georgia Tech) is definitely in great hands with coach Key,” Biggers said. “He’s a great coach. He’s going to take that program up and up every year, so they’re definitely on an incline.”

Biggers said he’s talked to the Falcons, once or twice.

“Would be great,” Biggers said. “That would be crazy. … I’ve made great connections in Atlanta. So, just being around friends and I used to be around the team and then made an impact in Atlanta, so a lot of people in Atlanta know me. So, just to put on for that city, it would be great.”

Biggers wouldn’t change his time at Tech.

“Kind of just being consistent, hard working,” Biggers said was what he learned from playing for the Jackets. “Coming in and putting it in every day and just working.”

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Thursday, November 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after their win against Texas during the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-19 in overtime. Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

