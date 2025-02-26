Ex-Georgia Tech lineman Zeek Biggers wants to show his big-man speed

In addition to running fast for a big man, Biggers plans to show of his agility.

“To just come in here and dominate,” Biggers said. “Compete, show them how I can compete. I can move for a big guy. Just let them know that I’m more than what they just, you know, feel. I have athleticism, I can move and everything like that.”

Who doesn’t need a 6-6, 320-pound defensive force?

Biggers has persevered through some hard times at Tech.

“Definitely just the beginning,” Biggers said. “I’d say going 3-9 in our first year, then switching over and kind of having more winning seasons after that. So definitely just the transition between different coaches, different coordinators, (defensive) line coaches and kind of just learning new techniques and stuff like that. But all in all, I persevered through it.”

The Yellow Jackets have started to turn things around under coach Brent Key.

“(Georgia Tech) is definitely in great hands with coach Key,” Biggers said. “He’s a great coach. He’s going to take that program up and up every year, so they’re definitely on an incline.”

Biggers said he’s talked to the Falcons, once or twice.

“Would be great,” Biggers said. “That would be crazy. … I’ve made great connections in Atlanta. So, just being around friends and I used to be around the team and then made an impact in Atlanta, so a lot of people in Atlanta know me. So, just to put on for that city, it would be great.”

Biggers wouldn’t change his time at Tech.

“Kind of just being consistent, hard working,” Biggers said was what he learned from playing for the Jackets. “Coming in and putting it in every day and just working.”