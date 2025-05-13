Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Verdugo’s single in 9th scores winning run for Braves against Nationals

Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) reacts to the camera as he leaves the dugout after securing a victory -4-3 against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves players celebrate after beating the Washington Nationals 4-3 with a walk-off single from Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves players celebrate after beating the Washington Nationals 4-3 with a walk-off single from Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves players celebrate with Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) after hitting a walk-off single to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) reacts after hitting a walk-off single to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves players celebrate with Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) after hitting a walk-off single to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves players rushed to the field to celebrate with Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) after hitting a walk-off single to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) reacts after hitting a walk-off single to beat 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) hit a walk-off single to secure a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.l (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with teammates at the dug out after scoring his team’s third run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) it’s congratulated by teammates after scoring his run during the third inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with Atlanta Braves third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo (89) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts as he rounds first base after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) connects the ball for a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Nationals Braves Baseball
Nationals Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) reacts after a single during the third inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) reacts after his RBI-single during the third inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) is congratulated by Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) after scoring the teeam’s first run during the third inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) slides safe at home after single from Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) during the third inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits and RBI-single during the third inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves first base Matt Olson (28) hits a single during the third inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.   (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) looks the ball after hitting a double during the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. \ (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) looks the ball after hitting a double during the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes (66) delivers to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes (66) throws a pitch to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) looks at the field during warm-ups before his team faces the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
1 / 28
Atlanta Braves outfielder Alex Verdugo (8) reacts to the camera as he leaves the dugout after securing a victory -4-3 against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Alex Verdugo’s single off Andrew Chafin drove in Eli White from second base in the bottom of the ninth and the Atlanta Braves recovered after blowing a two-run lead to beat Washington 4-3 on Monday night and hand the Nationals their sixth consecutive loss.

White led off the ninth with a single off Jackson Rutledge (0-1) before advancing to second on Nick Allen’s sacrifice. Verdugo’s game-ending single up the middle drove in White.

Grant Holmes allowed one run and four hits, including a fourth-inning homer by James Wood, in 6 1/3 innings.

Marcell Ozuna drove in two runs with two hits, including a 464-foot homer off Jake Irvin in the fifth.

Raisel Iglesias (3-3) blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth. Following one-out singles by Keibert Ruiz and Luis García Jr., Josh Bell grounded out to Iglesias on the mound. With runners on second and third, Iglesias got Dylan Crews to hit a grounder to Allen, who threw wide of first baseman Matt Olson for an error, allowing two runs to score to tie it.

Key moment

Michael Harris II robbed García of an extra-base hit with an unlikely catch at the wall in the fourth. Running with his back to the plate, Harris reached up for the catch before banging into the wall and hanging onto the ball.

Harris then shook his head as if he didn’t believe he made the catch. Holmes watched from the mound in shock, holding his glove and right hand on top of his cap.

Key stat

Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson played in his 661st consecutive game, the majors’ longest active streak. His streak began on May 2, 2021.

Up next

Atlanta right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach will look for his second win when former Braves right-hander Michael Soroka starts for the Nationals on Tuesday night.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider watches from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider take significant steps toward returning to Braves

22m ago

Braves Report: Mired in mediocrity

Urgency rising as Braves fail again to reach .500 mark in loss to Pirates

Featured

A sign announcing a home for sale is posted outside a home Feb. 1, 2024, in Acworth. Metro Atlanta saw a 4% decrease in April home sales compared to April 2024. (Mike Stewart/AP 2024)

Credit: AP

You’re probably seeing more homes for sale in metro Atlanta. Here’s why.

The are a lot more homes for sale in metro Atlanta than this time a year ago. Here's why and what it means for both the buyer and the seller

Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program

The Atlanta Beltline plans a $3 million pilot program that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail in advance of next year’s FIFA World Cup games.

Insurance chief John King jumps into Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Republican casts himself as a combat-tested conservative who can win over both Kemp allies and MAGA loyalists.