Sam Hilliard starts for first time since May 23

Atlanta Braves
1 hour ago
With left fielder Eddie Rosario sidelined with right hamstring tightness, Sam Hilliard was named to the Braves’ starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the White Sox. He played left and hit ninth.

Hilliard hasn’t started since May 23, an 8-1 loss to the Dodgers. Hilliard’s last plate appearance came in that game, as he has been used solely as a pinch runner over the last eight weeks.

Rosario had started 18 consecutive games, dating back to June 20, and 76 of the Braves’ 91 games this season. He’s batting .255 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs. He was removed from Saturday’s game in the seventh inning, a move the Braves described as “a precaution.”

Hilliard has appeared in 38 games for the Braves this season. He’s batting .246 with three home runs and six RBIs.

While Hilliard hasn’t started since May, he has started 17 times, 13 came in April when Hilliard played center field while Michael Harris II was out with a lower back strain. Hilliard’s only start in left field came on May 16, a 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Rosario’s absence was expected. Manager Brian Snitker said postgame on Saturday that Rosario would probably be held out of Sunday’s matchup.

“He didn’t pop anything, but he felt it tighten up,” Snitker said. “So we’re going to err on the side of caution out there, get him out, get him treated. Probably put him down tomorrow, then he’s got the off day (Monday). We’ll see how he comes in Tuesday.”

If Rosario does need an Injured List stint, the Braves would have until Tuesday to place him on the IL retroactive to Saturday.

With Hilliard batting ninth, Harris II was moved from ninth to seventh in the order. Shortstop Orlando Arcia remained in the eight spot.

