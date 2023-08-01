Braves acquire reliever Brad Hand

For the second time in eight days, the Braves and Rockies engaged in trade conversations.

This time, the Braves acquired left-handed reliever Brad Hand from Colorado for minor-league righty Alec Barger, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

FanSided’s Robert Murray first reported the trade.

This season, Hand has a 4.54 ERA over 35-2/3 innings. He’s struck out 41 batters. He’ll immediately slot into the Braves’ bullpen, like Pierce Johnson did last week.

