AJC’s MLB power rankings: Who’s set up well for the stretch run?

Injury after injury yet the Dodgers have the most wins in the majors. They swept the Mariners this week, completing Seattle’s free fall. Clayton Kershaw owns a 2.63 ERA and has allowed one or no runs in three consecutive outings. They’re getting healthier at the right time.

2. New York Yankees (-)

Aaron Judge homered four times in three games against Cleveland. He’ll almost certainly be the American League MVP. Starter Luis Gil was placed on the injured list, which at least will lighten his workload. Gil and Clarke Schmidt, two young pitchers whom the Yankees have relied on, are unproven in the postseason, so that’ll be a storyline in October.

3. Baltimore Orioles (-2)

The Orioles sent trade-deadline acquisition Trevor Rogers to the minors. It’s important to recognize Rogers is young with plenty of contractual control remaining, so they made that move – paying a hefty price to the Marlins – for a long-term payoff. Starter Zach Eflin, who’s been tremendous, is now on the IL. Grayson Rodriguez is working his way toward returning. The O’s desperately need both to be healthy for the postseason, as those two – alongside ace Corbin Burnes – are vital to their chance of a deep run.

4. Philadelphia Phillies (+1)

The Phillies lost a series in Atlanta and they’ve continued to underwhelm in the second half, yet they’ve maintained a comfortable division lead. There’s plenty of time for the Phillies to recapture form ahead of the postseason. A Bryce Harper resurgence would help; he’s hitting .203 with a .626 OPS in 30 games since the All-Star break.

5. Cleveland Guardians (-2)

The Guardians are barely ahead of the Twins and Royals, so the AL Central will be a legitimate division race in the remaining five weeks. Cleveland needs outfielder Steven Kwan to get going again. He’s dropped off the last couple months and he’s hitting just .211 with a .641 OPS in August.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks (-)

The Diamondbacks signed former Brave Luis Guillorme with Ketel Marte sidelined. Marte, who aggravated a right-ankle injury, is needed for what this club hopes is a second-straight postseason run. Arizona rebounded nicely after getting swept by the Rays, sweeping the Marlins in Miami.

7. San Diego Padres (-)

It’s still unknown when Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment, but his hopeful return would further bolster a club that’s found its best form. Outfielder Jackson Merrill, hitting .291, might be the National League Rookie of the Year front-runner.

8. Milwaukee Brewers (-)

What a year for the Brewers. No one mentions them, but they’ll likely be the first team to clinch their division despite losing their well-respected manager (Craig Counsell), trading their ace (Burnes) and missing All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich for parts (and now the remainder) of the season. The cherry on top: 20-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio is a franchise pillar.

9. Houston Astros (+1)

The Astros turned their season around while the Mariners fell apart, leading to a managerial dismissal and fairly wide gap in the AL West. Despite that horrid start, it seems the Astros are going to win the division again and have a chance to play in their eighth straight league championship series. In a postseason where randomness reigns supreme, the Astros deserve immense credit for their consistency.

10. Kansas City Royals (NR)

The Royals nailed the offseason and the trade deadline, and it looks increasingly likely they’ll be rewarded with their first postseason appearance since 2015. Speaking of that year, kudos to Royals fans for giving Johnny Cueto, who started for the Angels against them, a standing ovation as he came off the field. In 2015, Cueto helped the Royals clinch their first championship since 1985.