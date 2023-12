Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) celebrates with Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris (9) after scoring a touchdown during the first half in 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Ole Miss won 38-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)