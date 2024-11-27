Photos: Hawks play the Cavs in Cleveland

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 11
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young disputes a call with official Nate Green in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)