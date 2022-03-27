Photos: Hawks lose to the Knicks at home

1 / 13
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to a foul in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. The Hawks lost 116-114. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top