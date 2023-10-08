Photos: Bulldogs crush unbeaten Kentucky

1 / 33
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) extends a first half pass 29 yards for a first down against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The Bulldogs won 51-13. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top