Photos: Braves lose to the Marlins

1 / 16
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., front left, leaves the field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Miami. The Marlins won 9-6. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top