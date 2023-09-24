Photos: Say hello to new Falcons pass rusher Matthew Judon

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 20
The Falcons traded for linebacker Matthew Judon on Wednesday. Judon, 31, has 66.5 sacks over his career in 114 games with the Ravens and Patriots. Take a look at photos of Judon. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)