Photos: Braves break out the bats, beat Cubs

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 21
Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Chicago. The Braves won 9-2. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)