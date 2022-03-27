Photos: Hawks defeat the 76ers

for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
1 / 18
Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Philadelphia. The Hawks won 127-121. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top