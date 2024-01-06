Photos: Bulldogs are 11-3 after beating Missouri

for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
1 / 13
Georgia head coach Mike White is seen on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. Georgia won 75-68. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top