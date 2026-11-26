AJC Varsity 5-star Blessed Trinity edge rusher DJ Jacobs decommits from Ohio State Jacobs is a Georgia football legacy and 2026 AJC Super 11 selection. Share 2026 AJC Super 11 Blessed Trinity edge rusher DJ Jacobs poses for a portrait at Blessed Trinity Catholic School on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Roswell, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jeff Sentell 29 minutes ago

Things just took a turn in the recruitment of 5-star Blessed Trinity EDGE DJ Jacobs. The No. 1 EDGE prospect in the nation for 2027 in the 247Sports Composite told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals that he has decommitted from Ohio State. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior had been committed to the Buckeyes since late December of last year. Jacobs ranks as the No. 2 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him No.1 at EDGE and No. 2 overall. The 2026 AJC Super 11 selection was set to visit Ohio State over the weekend for the Michigan game. His younger brother, Dawson, a highly regarded 2028 DL prospect, was also expected to make that trip to Columbus.

That’s no longer the case. That leaves the next phase of his recruitment to come down to Georgia, Miami or Tennessee. Jacobs saw the Volunteers in Knoxville last weekend.

That will likely be his last visit prior to his decision next week. The 5-star, who plans to enroll early in December, will not be in Coral Gables or Athens this weekend. A person with familiarity of the situation said the two brothers aren’t expected to visit anywhere this weekend.

There has been runaway speculation about this one, with pockets of information pointing to the Jacobs brothers winding up at all three schools. That depends on whom one reaches out to while working the phones on Thanksgiving Day right now.

Jacobs told DawgNation what he was working through after his game last Friday night at Lithonia. “(Georgia has) changed their pitch, for sure,” Jacobs said. “You know, they are definitely working it. Especially being the number one team in the country. They’re moving in a different direction with me now. Coming hard. Coming harder. Yes, 100 percent.”

Georgia’s 2027 commits have been all over him of late. “Obviously, I have all of them are trying to get at me,” he said. “That’s a bunch of my childhood friends who are committed there. Yeah, that’s Kelsey (Adams) and you know Waylon (Wooten) and Adryan (Cole). You’ve got a bunch of kids over there I’ve known all my life. It’s a bunch. They’re definitely trying to get me. I’ll definitely say that.” He’s been hearing from basically every Georgia 2027 commit.

“They’re all like, ‘We need you’ and ‘Come make a big impact’ and ‘Come on’ and yeah, that’s their pitch,” he said. At this point, it’s not a stretch to consider Jacobs could be a fit at Georgia, Miami or Tennessee.