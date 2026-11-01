Atlanta Falcons Falcons flunk a rainy test: Position grades from loss to Buccaneers Michael Penix Jr. throws four interceptions as Falcons lose for third time in four weeks. Share Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving carries for a long gain against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago

TAMPA, Fla. — If these grades were handed to the Falcons as they walked to the locker room, very little would still be legible. Ink would smear. The pages would rip. Everything else was damp and ravaged by rain Sunday afternoon inside Raymond James Stadium, so there’s no reason to think these wouldn’t be, either. But alas, technology. The Falcons (3-5) would likely prefer the alternative. They fell 16-0 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5), losing a chance at taking the lead in the NFC South and, perhaps more importantly, losing the momentum they built the week prior. Related Story Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ loss to the Buccaneers Here’s a look at how every position graded out in the Falcons’ loss to Tampa Bay.

Quarterback: D Making his first start in Raymond James Stadium despite rising to stardom less than an hour away in Dade City, Fla., Michael Penix Jr. had a day to forget. He threw not one, not two, but three interceptions in the Falcons’ first five drives. One was a shock to the system. He was on a streak of 144 attempts with no interceptions. But two more? Stunning to everybody else, too. Then, the rain intensified. Passing became suboptimal. Penix finished the day 8-for-24 passing for 125 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. Give him the benefit of the doubt for the rain — his counterpart, Baker Mayfield, didn’t complete a pass at all — but Penix’s turnovers were costly, and his decision-making was shaky. Running back: C The Falcons leaned heavily on their run game during the rain and didn’t find as much success as the Buccaneers. Bijan Robinson dropped a pass, ditched his gloves and had a fine afternoon, taking 19 carries for 76 yards. Brian Robinson Jr. didn’t play because of a hamstring injury, and in his place, practice squad promotion Khalil Herbert hit a few solid runs.

All told, the Falcons needed more than their 99 yards on the ground.

Related Story Buccaneers, without a completed pass, beat Falcons in rainy Tampa Wide receiver: C+ Directly influenced by the rain and therefore hard to grade. Low separation? Sure — it’s hard to cut at speed on wet grass. No catches? Sure — it was hard to throw. No matter, a difficult day, with Jahan Dotson’s 76-yard gain the lone bright spot.

Tight end: C+ Kyle Pitts set a lofty bar to hit after his last two trips to Tampa Bay saw him collect 15 catches for 257 yards and five touchdowns. Given the conditions, his two catches for six yards might have felt like he posted a similar number. Austin Hooper caught a pass. Charlie Woerner and Nick Muse were in the run game. A fine, unspectacular day. Offensive line: C- Well, quarterback-pressure numbers should be low. But in the category that truly mattered Sunday — running the ball — the Falcons fell 225 yards short of their counterpart. Defensive line: D+ At almost no point Sunday did the Buccaneers want to throw the football. They adapted to the conditions, kept it on the ground and rumbled for 324 yards altogether. The Falcons didn’t live in the Buccaneers’ backfield like they desired, and Tampa Bay did what it has done all year — drive defensive lines off the ball and create lanes. The Falcons struggled to consistently counter.

Related Story Falcons rookie Anterio Thompson told he’ll never play football again Linebacker: C+ Playing without usual green dot and team captain Divine Deablo, who missed his second straight game with a forearm injury, rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. ascended into the spotlight once more. They fared reasonably well to the live eye, and Daniels led the team in tackles, but the Falcons’ collective woes in run defense falls on their shoulders, too. Cornerback: B+ A.J. Terrell and C.J. Henderson largely tackled well when needed, but in an absolute anomaly, they weren’t tested in the pass game. Nobody was.