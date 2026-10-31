Atlanta Falcons Falcons rookie Anterio Thompson told he’ll never play football again Sixth-round pick was diagnosed with genetic mutation in spinal cord. Share Washington defensive lineman Anterio Thompson lines up before a play against Illinois during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The NFL career of Falcons rookie defensive tackle Anterio Thompson, a sixth-round pick who’s been on the physically unable to perform/non-football injury list since the start of training camp, has ended before it ever began in earnest. Thompson announced Thursday on social media he was informed May 8 — the first day of the Falcons’ rookie minicamp — that he’d “never play football again” because of a genetic mutation in his spinal cord. He added he had “no idea” about the issue beforehand. “It’s hard to explain what it feels like to go through the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in the matter of seconds,” Thompson said in an Instagram story post. “I believe everything happens for a reason and this was nothing but God protecting and giving me a reason to be closer to Him.”

Related Story Falcons plan for James Pearce Jr. to play vs. Bengals in Madrid Thompson, who turned 24 years old Thursday, wasn’t spotted with the team at any point during open-to-media practice periods from OTAs onward, and he hasn’t been seen around the Falcons’ facility this season. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said twice this summer — once during mandatory minicamp in June, and again during training camp in August — that Thompson was “working through” an injury issue. Asked again Friday, Stefanski said he had “no update” on Thompson’s status. The Falcons were fond of Thompson’s strengths. General manager Ian Cunningham rattled off a lengthy list of traits the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder showed in college: sawed off, powerful, explosive, hand strength, instincts. “He plays the brand of ball that our defensive staff looks for,” Cunningham said after the draft. Related Story Penix’s success ‘rewarding’ for Falcons; Ulbrich readies to face Zac Robinson Thompson never had the chance to show it.

“Mentally, I’ve been better than anyone would be in my situation,” Thompson said in the post. “As a football player, you know one day you’ll have to hang up your cleats. But you just hope it’s on your own terms.”