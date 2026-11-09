Atlanta Braves MLB GMs to meet this week in Las Vegas Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos says club can ‘improve all over the place.’ Share Braves president of baseball operations and GM Alex Anthopoulos, pictured at a 2025 news conference at Truist Park, will be in Las Vegas this week, focused on retooling his club. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago

General managers from all 30 MLB teams will begin in-person meetings Monday in Las Vegas. The annual gathering serves as an opportunity for front office personnel to discuss trades, gather intel on free agents and hold discussions on ways to improve the game. Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos will be present, focused on retooling his club — a club that won 94 games but failed to be the last team standing. “At the end of the day, when you don’t win the World Series, you have areas to improve all over the place,” Anthopoulos told SiriusXM radio Sunday. “We can improve all over the place — the rotation, the offense and, certainly, in the bullpen. You just don’t know what opportunities are gonna present themselves.”

Many of the key pieces from the 2026 team, the one that claimed the NL East title, are free agents, including pitchers Martín Pérez and Tyler Mahle (acquired at the trade deadline), closer Raisel Iglesias, designated hitter Dominic Smith, and utility man Mauricio Dubón. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim also had his one-year contract expire. Efforts to re-sign any of those players are likely well underway and ongoing. But Anthopoulos and his team will undoubtedly have to find some new players to fill some of those roles, either via free agency or the trade market. Being available in Las Vegas this week, while dozens of agents mill around as well, is a prime time to get that sort of business done. “We’ve been in touch with all the free agents (from the ’26 team). We have a general idea of where those things are going,” Anthopoulos said. “We’re still trying to work through some of the trade stuff right now. But you don’t get to pick the order in which you do things. Even if you say, ‘I’d like to get a reliever and a bat and starter,’ it’s gonna move when it’s gonna move. If a trade presents itself, you better be ready to react. If an agent calls you and says, ‘Look, we’re ready to go on this starter or this reliever or position player,’ you can’t choose the order.

“Timing is very important. You have to be ready. You have to be prepared. You have to know who you wanna get. And I also think, which is important, who do you realistically have a chance to get? Some guys want Arizona spring training. Some guys want to be on the West Coast. Things like that. It’s very competitive. You have to basically manage your time very, very well. I think we’re as prepared as we’ve been any year, and we’ll see how it goes, obviously, the next few weeks here.”