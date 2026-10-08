5 stats that define Braves’ NLDS loss to Dodgers

The Braves were eliminated Wednesday against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Their season included 94 victories, an NL East title and ousting the Phillies in the Wild Card Series, but they ultimately fell short of their mission.
Here are stats that define the Braves’ series loss:
- 1-for-23: The Braves went 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position in the NLDS. It’s the second-lowest batting average with runners in scoring position in postseason series history, only worse than the Dodgers in the 1966 World Series (0-for-22).
- 2: The Braves stole Game 2 at Dodger Stadium and returned home with their ace Chris Sale on the mound for Game 3. They scored two runs over the next 18 innings. It spoiled two well-pitched efforts that limited the Dodgers to seven runs over that same time frame.
- 5-for-58: The combined hitting results for Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr., Drake Baldwin and Austin Riley in the series. The Braves just weren’t going to have a chance when their most talented players struggled that much.
- 3.50: The Braves collectively had a 3.50 ERA in the series, holding the Dodgers to 14 runs over four games. There was real concern about the team’s rotation entering the postseason, and while it would’ve benefited from another starting pitcher, it lost because of an offense that was thought to be a strength in spring.
- 2-of-6: The Braves have faced the Dodgers six times in the postseason, advancing just twice. They’ve played four series since the Braves reemerged into relevance in 2018, with the Dodgers winning three times. The Braves’ only victory came in the 2021 NLCS when they eliminated the Dodgers on their way to a World Series championship.