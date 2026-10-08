Atlanta Braves

5 stats that define Braves’ NLDS loss to Dodgers

Atlanta’s season included 94 victories, an NL East title and ousting the Phillies in the Wild Card Series.
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Braves players watch the ninth inning unfold from the dugout during Game 4 of their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Braves players watch the ninth inning unfold from the dugout during Game 4 of their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Gabriel Burns
By
35 minutes ago

The Braves were eliminated Wednesday against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Their season included 94 victories, an NL East title and ousting the Phillies in the Wild Card Series, but they ultimately fell short of their mission.

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Here are stats that define the Braves’ series loss:

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