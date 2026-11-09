Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a touchdown during a game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. 5-star Mark Matthews projects to become the highest-rated OT prospect Georgia will sign since Smart became head coach. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Mark Matthews is a 5-star OT out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida.

Mark Matthews is a 5-star OT out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida.

The Georgia football program had an standout weekend in Oxford, throttling Ole Miss by 35 points.

The Bulldogs apparently did just as well on the recruiting trail. Word broke today at several sites that 5-star offensive tackle prospect Mark Matthews has committed to Georgia after decommitting from Texas A&M on Sunday.

The predictions initially were that the 6-foot-6, 305-pound senior, out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, was headed to Miami.

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His choice of UGA is gigantic news on the recruiting trail, tracking a late, way-under-the-radar close on a prospect who will sign next month.

He projects to become the highest-rated OT prospect Georgia will sign since Kirby Smart became head coach. That’s a higher prospect evaluation than luminaries such as Amarius Mims, Broderick Jones, current freshman OT Ekene Ogboko and Andrew Thomas, among others.