Atlanta Braves Tyler Mahle ‘knew right away’ Braves would top his list as a free agent Starting pitcher signed new two-year deal with club. Share Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the first inning of Game 2 of a MLB National League Wild Card playoff series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago

It didn’t take Tyler Mahle long to realize he wanted to keep pitching for the Braves. “Kind of picked it up, kind of knew right away,” Mahle said Sunday. “Good team, started getting to know everyone, the players and staff, and they just do everything right over there. I mean, from the ground up — even like the families, how they treat the families and what they do for the families, which is big for me. I have two kids, and my wife is always at the games and stuff. It’s just everything they do is just top-notch. So we noticed that right away.

“And then, obviously, was pitching well. The team was playing well. I felt good there and comfortable there. Realized it pretty quick that that’s a place I could see myself being longer term.” Related Story Braves sign starting pitcher to a two-year contract November 28, 2026 After 11 starts — nine in the regular season and two in the playoffs — with the Braves in 2026, Mahle decided to sign as a free agent with Atlanta and is on the books for the 2027 and 2028 seasons at $10 million per campaign. The Braves are hopeful the recently-turned 32-year-old can pitch at the same clip that he did over the final two months of the regular season, when he allowed just 12 earned runs over 54 1/3 innings in helping his new team (Mahle had been traded by the Giants to the Braves in August) hold on to an NL East title. “Since the season ended, it felt I was just waiting to hear back from (Braves president of baseball operations) Alex (Anthopoulos) and the Braves and everyone because I loved it there so much. I pitched well there. Obviously, it was a good fit. Felt like I had good relationships with the guys.

“Sure, I could have gone somewhere else but, like, I don’t know what I’m gonna get. Last year, signed with the Giants and I didn’t pitch well there. You never know if you’re gonna fit well with a team, and I knew all the stars aligned for me to go back (to the Braves). It was just a matter of if they wanted me back, and thank God they did.”

Related Story Braves make second trade, acquire Giants starting pitcher August 3, 2026 When the Braves acquired Mahle from the Giants for pitcher Anthony Molina, the deal raised eyebrows — not because Mahle had been setting the world on fire with the Giants, but quite the opposite. He was 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts before the trade. But Mahle had already begun to reinvent himself after recovering from an early-season hamstring injury. His focus on primarily throwing the four-seam fastball and split-finger pitch began to produce results. When the Braves brought Mahle onto their roster Aug. 2 they wanted him to continue to perfect that 1-2 punch while mixing in an occasional slider. Mahle praised Braves catcher Sean Murphy, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and former bullpen coach J.P. Martinez for helping Mahle on his upward trajectory. Related Story Braves bring back Dubón with three-year deal November 29, 2026 His 1.99 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and .216 average against turned Mahle into a trade deadline steal. Mahle then made two starts in the playoffs, his first two postseason appearances of his career, and allowed only two earned runs in 13 1/3 innings. The Braves want more of that moving forward, thus handing him a contract that essentially makes him the team’s No. 2 starter (behind ace Chris Sale) for the next two seasons. That made for a celebratory weekend at the Mahle household.