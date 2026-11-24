Under coach Lonnie Jones, Tucker reached an 8-0 start this season. The Tigers will face Dalton on Friday. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Dougherty, Heard County and Holy Innocents’ also remain alive in playoffs.

Dougherty, Heard County and Holy Innocents’ also remain alive in playoffs.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate and Randolph-Clay, football teams making their first quarterfinal appearances this week, continue to lead the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker.

Also leading are East Paulding (first quarterfinal appearance since 2011), Newton (first since 2014) and Dalton (2016). Dougherty, Heard County and Holy Innocents’ also remain alive in the playoffs.

Among Georgia Independent Athletic Association teams, Windsor Academy of Macon has clinched the Improvement Tracker title after winning the GIAA’s Class A championship last week with a 21-0 victory over Thomas Jefferson Academy. The team, coached by Dylan Bass, was 4-8 last season.

Related Story Teams that have reached the quarterfinals the most consecutive times November 23, 2026

AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily will rank the top five teams and their head coaches in each classification weekly based on improvement in the computer Maxwell Ratings from previous seasons and beating preseason expectations.