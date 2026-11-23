Carrollton is in the quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive season, the longest active run of its kind. Marist is next with a streak of 10. Grayson’s nine-season streak is the longest in the highest classification, as the first seven for Carrollton came below the highest class. The quarterfinal return rate is 43.8%, with 28 of the 64 back from 2025. Here are the 64 quarterfinal teams and their streaks.
Ask
11
Carrollton
10
Marist
9
Grayson
Central (Carrollton)
Douglass
Gainesville
Greater Atlanta Christian
Heard County
Sandy Creek
Valdosta
Whitefield Academy
Woodward Academy
1
Appling County, Aquinas, Bleckley County, Blessed Trinity, Bremen, Brookwood, Christian Heritage, Coffee, Colquitt County, Columbia, Commerce, Dalton, Dodge County, Dougherty, East Paulding, Emanuel County Institute, Holy Innocents’, Jeff Davis, Johnson County, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Lee County, Lovett, Macon County, Mary Persons, Milton, Mitchell County, Mount Vernon, Newton, Peach County, Pierce County, Randolph-Clay, Stephens County, Swainsboro, Taylor County, Troup, Tucker