Carrollton sophomore quarterbac k CJ Cypher works in the pocket in a game against Archer. Carrollton has reached the quarterfinals for the 11th straight season, the longest active streak of its kind. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)

Carrollton is in the quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive season, the longest active run of its kind. Marist is next with a streak of 10. Grayson’s nine-season streak is the longest in the highest classification, as the first seven for Carrollton came below the highest class. The quarterfinal return rate is 43.8%, with 28 of the 64 back from 2025. Here are the 64 quarterfinal teams and their streaks.

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11

Carrollton

10

Marist

9

Grayson