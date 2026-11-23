PLAYOFF PREVIEWS A look at Class 7A, 6A matchups for high school football quarterfinals Share Gainesville quarterback Kharim Hughley (9) runs with the ball against Jackson County during the first half in the second-round of the GHSA Class 6A state playoffs at Jackson County high school, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Hoschton, Ga. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 58 minutes ago

Class 7A Buford at Valdosta Seeding: Buford (12-0) is the No. 9 seed. Valdosta (11-1) is the No. 1 seed. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Rankings: Buford is ranked No. 1. Valdosta is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Bryant Appling (102-8 in eight seasons at Buford); Shelton Felton (52-19 in six seasons at Valdosta, 68-27 overall) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s Class 6A semifinal, which Buford won 39-7. Buford leads the series 2-0. Playoff history: Buford is making its fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. Buford is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. Buford is 26-11 all-time in the quarterfinals. Buford is the defending Class 6A champion. Valdosta is making its second straight quarterfinal appearance. Valdosta is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Valdosta is 19-12 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Buford in the second round: Beat Archer 42-6. Silas Nuckles intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in the first quarter, each setting up short TD drives, and Buford led 18-0 in less than eight minutes. Buford used 11 ball carriers to rush for 235 yards. Valdosta in the second round: Beat East Coweta 38-31. Deron Foster rushed for 314 yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries. Valdosta took a 31-14 halftime lead, weathered East Coweta’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns and recovered an onside kick in the final two minutes to clinch the victory.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Buford’s average score is 42-5 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Valdosta’s average score is 52-19 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 7A.

Distance: 263 driving miles (32nd-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Buford 31, Valdosta 20 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Grayson at Brookwood Seeding: Grayson (8-4) is the No. 12 seed. Brookwood (11-1) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Grayson is ranked No. 10. Brookwood is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Greg Carswell (8-4 in his first season at Grayson); Chad Nighbert (20-4 in two seasons at Brookwood) Last meeting/series: Grayson won 57-10 in 2023. Grayson leads the series 9-7. This is their first playoff meeting.

Playoff history: Grayson is making its ninth straight quarterfinal appearance. Grayson is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning Class 6A in 2024. Grayson is 9-6 all-time in the quarterfinals. Brookwood is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2021. Brookwood is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2017. Brookwood is 8-4 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Grayson in the second round: Beat Lowndes 42-14. Grayson held Lowndes to 83 rushing yards, 174 below Lowndes’ average. Deuce Smith was 15-of-22 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Cam Hurst had nine receptions for 157 yards. Aaron Black had three tackles for loss and intercepted a pass. Brookwood in the second round: Beat Richmond Hill 38-3. Gary Chatman Jr. rushed for 94 yards and passed for 124. His two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter gave Brookwood a 24-0 lead. Common opponents: Both played North Gwinnett: Grayson lost 37-22, Brookwood won 50-24. South Gwinnett: Grayson won 52-0, Brookwood won 55-20. Score vs. schedule: Grayson’s average score is 31-16 against the hardest schedule in Class 7A. Brookwood’s average score is 45-12 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 7A.

Distance: 10.3 driving miles (closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Brookwood 27, Grayson 21 North Gwinnett at Carrollton Seeding: North Gwinnett (11-1) is the No. 6 seed. Carrollton (12-0) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: North Gwinnett is ranked No. 8. Carrollton is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Eric Godfree (43-8 in four seasons at North Gwinnett, 166-95 overall); Joey King (77-7 in six seasons at Carrollton, 144-11 overall) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s Class 6A semifinal, which Carrollton won 48-21. This is their second playoff meeting. Playoff history: North Gwinnett is making its third straight quarterfinal appearance. North Gwinnett is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. North Gwinnett is 5-7 all-time in the quarterfinals. Carrollton is making its 11th straight quarterfinal appearance. Carrollton is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. Carrollton is 14-16 all-time in the quarterfinals.

North Gwinnett in the second round: Beat Westlake 35-28. North Gwinnett took a 35-14 lead in the third quarter on Jake Godfree’s 15-yard run on fourth-and-3 and held on by recovering Westlake’s onside kick with about a minute left. North Gwinnett rushed for 368 yards on 51 carries. Josiah Saunders rushed for 101 yards on seven carries, one a 72-yard touchdown. Christian Jackson returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown. Carrollton in the second round: Beat Parkview 41-33. Parkview had third-and-goal from the 1 yard line with 11 seconds left but lost a yard (Harry Riggins had a tackle for loss) and threw incomplete. Carrollton drove 80 yards on 11 plays and scored on Nick Archer’s 1-yard run with 4:11 left for a 41-33 lead. Zach Watts rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. CJ Cypher was 21-of-25 passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Parkview led 530-519 in total yards and had two 100-yard rushers. Common opponents: Both played Westlake: North Gwinnett won 35-28, Carrollton won 66-27. Parkview: North Gwinnett won 57-55, Carrollton won 41-33. Score vs. schedule: North Gwinnett’s average score is 43-20 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Carrollton’s average score is 55-15 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 85.7 driving miles (12th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Carrollton 38, North Gwinnett 22 Colquitt County at Newton Seeding: Colquitt County (9-3) is the No. 7 seed. Newton (12-0) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Colquitt County is ranked No. 6. Newton is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Sean Calhoun (51-12 in five seasons at Colquitt County, 102-24 overall); Josh Skelton (35-12 in four seasons at Newton) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Colquitt County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Colquitt County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2022. Colquitt County is 14-7 all-time in the quarterfinals. Newton is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2014. Newton is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time. Newton is 0-2 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Colquitt County in the second round: Beat McEachern 27-24. Khi Mitchell threw a 12-yard TD pass to Tucker Saporita on third-and-10 with 6.8 seconds left. Mitchell also kept the drive alive on a fourth-and-5 from the McEachern 20, running to the 12. He was 18-of-36 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Newton in the second round: Beat Peachtree Ridge 44-17. Newton led 22-3 after scoring three second-quarter touchdowns. Josiah Frazier was 8-of-11 passing for 152 yards and four touchdowns, two to Devin Barber. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Colquitt County’s average score is 36-25 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Newton’s average score is 48-18 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 7A. Distance: 188 driving miles (23rd-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Newton 36, Colquitt County 23 Class 6A Creekside at Thomas County Central Seeding: Creekside (11-1) is the No. 8 seed. Thomas County Central (12-0) is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Creekside is ranked No. 2. Thomas County Central is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Maurice Dixon (92-34 in 10 seasons at Creekside); Justin Rogers (65-3 in five seasons at Thomas County Central, 136-25 overall) Last meeting/series: Thomas County Central won 27-24 in the first round of the 2012 Class 5A playoffs. The series is tied 1-1. This is their third playoff meeting. Playoff history: Creekside is making its sixth straight quarterfinal appearance. Creekside is trying to reach the semifinals for the fourth straight time. Creekside is 6-3 all-time in the quarterfinals. Creekside is the defending Class 4A champion. Thomas County Central is making its fifth straight quarterfinal appearance. Thomas County Central is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Thomas County Central is 13-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Thomas County Central is the defending Class 5A champion.

Creekside in the second round: Beat Clarke Central 48-0. Creekside put up 483 yards, including 379 rushing, and produced 100-yard rushers Caiden Moseley (150) and Branden Wiley (127), who scored two touchdowns apiece. Thomas County Central in the second round: Beat Roswell 42-7. Thomas County Central scored four touchdowns in the second quarter after a scoreless first for both teams. Aidan McPherson rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and passed for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan McNeil rushed for 108 yards. Thomas County Central held Roswell to 77 total yards. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Creekside’s average score is 51-9 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Thomas County Central’s average score is 51-10 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 229 driving miles (29th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Thomas County Central 35, Creekside 20 East Paulding at Coffee Seeding: East Paulding (12-0) is the No. 5 seed. Coffee (10-2) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: East Paulding is ranked No. 9. Coffee is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Van Spence (28-7 in three seasons at East Paulding, 47-49 overall); Mike Coe (50-15 in five seasons at Coffee, 180-43-1 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: East Paulding is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2011. East Paulding is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2006. East Paulding is 1-3 all-time in the quarterfinals. Coffee is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2024. Coffee is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2024. Coffee is 5-6 all-time in the quarterfinals.

East Paulding in the second round: Beat Bradwell Institute 42-14. East Paulding had two 200-yard rushers – Philantae Lumpkin (205 and one touchdown on 24 carries) and Kainan Kennedy (201 and three touchdowns on 11 carries). Coffee in the second round: Beat Newnan 36-9. Coffee held Newnan to 162 total yards and 14 rushing yards. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: East Paulding’s average score is 42-14 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Coffee’s average score is 31-10 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 6A.Distance: 226 driving miles (28th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Coffee 25, East Paulding 8

Gainesville at Milton Seeding: Gainesville (9-3) is the No. 14 seed. Milton (11-1) is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Gainesville is ranked No. 5. Milton is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Santavious Bryant (9-3 in his first season at Gainesville, 46-8 overall); Ben Reaves Jr. (57-11 in five seasons at Milton) Last meeting/series: Milton won 49-46 on Oct. 23. Gainesville leads the series 4-3. This is their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: Gainesville is making its second straight quarterfinal appearance. Gainesville is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Gainesville is 18-9 all-time in the quarterfinals. Milton is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2024. Milton is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning Class 5A in 2024. Milton is 5-2 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Gainesville in the second round: Beat Jackson County 35-21. Doyle Morrison returned a punt 75 yards for Gainesville’s first touchdown, and Demarcus Simmons returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead midway in the third quarter. PJ Lewis rushed for 108 yards. Jordan Brown rushed for 92. Milton in the second round: Beat New Manchester 42-7. Milton led 35-7 at halftime. Derrick Baker was 12-of-24 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Common opponents: Both played Alpharetta: Gainesville won 56-0, Milton won 41-12. Both played Johns Creek: Gainesville won 65-3, Milton won 63-0. Both played Roswell: Gainesville won 34-5, Milton won 33-26. Both played Lanier: Gainesville won 29-14, Milton won 60-21. Both played Riverwood: Gainesville won 55-6, Milton won 55-0. Score vs. schedule: Gainesville’s average score is 40-17 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Milton’s average score is 45-18 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 38.6 driving miles (sixth-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Milton 28, Gainesville 27 Woodward Academy at Lee County Seeding: Woodward Academy (8-4) is the No. 23 seed. Lee County (11-1) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Woodward Academy is unranked. Lee County is ranked No. 3. Coaches: John Hunt (157-47 in 16 seasons at Woodward Academy); Dean Fabrizio (165-55 in 18 seasons at Lee County, 177-61 overall) Last meeting/series: Woodward Academy won 23-7 in the second round of the 2022 Class 6A playoffs. Woodward Academy leads the series 3-0. This is their fourth playoff meeting. Playoff history: Woodward Academy is making its second straight quarterfinal appearance. Woodward Academy is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2023. Woodward Academy is 8-11 all-time in the quarterfinals. Lee County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2024. Lee County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2024. Lee County is 4-3 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Woodward Academy in the second round: Beat Sequoyah 31-24. Woodward Academy took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter with Bryce Woods’ 20-yard fumble return and Myles Tate’s 60-yard return of a misplayed field goal attempt, retook the lead 24-21 in the fourth quarter on Ryan Harrigan’s 61-yard pass to Tyre Jimeson and broke a 24-24 tie in the final moments on Princeton Woods’ 1-yard TD run at the end of an 80-yard drive. Lee County in the second round: Beat Kell 35-0. Dominique Ball rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Quay Sheard had 200 total yards and scored three touchdowns. Lee County had 477 total yards. AJC Super 11 wide receiver Jaden Upshaw left the game with an injury in the first quarter and did not return. Lee County ended Kell’s streak of 189 games of scoring points (dating to 2011), the sixth-longest streak of its kind in state history. Common opponents: Both played Sequoyah: Woodward Academy won 31-24, Lee County won 43-32. Score vs. schedule: Woodward Academy’s average score is 23-17 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Lee County’s average score is 40-13 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Distance: 174 driving miles (22nd-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)