PLAYOFF PREVIEWS A look at Class 5A, 4A, 3A matchups for high school football quarterfinals Marist-Blessed Trinity, Pierce County-Appling County are rematches from the regular season. Share Blessed Trinity's Richard Morthland (left) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against Marist on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. The Titans won 17-14, and the teams will meet Friday in the Class 5A quarterfinals. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 12 minutes ago

Class 5A Marist at Blessed Trinity Seeding: Marist (10-2) is the No. 9 seed. Blessed Trinity (12-0) is the No. 1 seed. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Rankings: Marist is ranked No. 3. Blessed Trinity is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Alan Chadwick (467-85 in 42 seasons at Marist); Ed Dudley (39-10 in four seasons at Blessed Trinity, 251-130 overall) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s Class 4A second-round game, which Marist won 28-10. Blessed Trinity won 17-14 on Sept. 25. The series is tied 5-5. Playoff history: Marist is making its 10th straight quarterfinal appearance. Marist is trying to reach the semifinals for the fourth straight time. Marist is 23-11 all-time in the quarterfinals. Blessed Trinity is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2024, which is also the last time Blessed Trinity made the semifinals. Blessed Trinity is 7-3 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Marist in the second round: Beat Centennial 31-6. Marist led 17-0 at halftime and had a 14-play, 97-yard drive in the third quarter to take a 24-0 lead. Bobby Harpring rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown and passed for 87 yards. Blessed Trinity in the second round: Beat Lithonia 19-0. Blessed Trinity took a 16-0 lead in the second quarter and held Lithonia to 66 yards rushing and 128 yards passing with two interceptions. MJ Craft rushed for 90 yards. Luke Ray threw TD passes to Darin Bruce (57 yards) and Andrew Cochran (32 yards).

Common opponents: Both played Centennial: Marist won 50-14 and 31-6, Blessed Trinity won 41-2. Both played Sprayberry: Marist won 35-0, Blessed Trinity won 34-14. Both played Cambridge: Marist won 38-14 and 37-7, Blessed Trinity won 35-17. Both played St. Pius: Marist won 31-0, Blessed Trinity won 49-7. Both played Chattahoochee: Marist won 49-20, Blessed Trinity won 70-7. Score vs. schedule: Marist’s average score is 35-9 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Blessed Trinity’s average score is 39-12 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.

Distance: 15.8 driving miles (fourth-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Blessed Trinity 22, Marist 14 Tucker at Dalton Seeding: Tucker (11-1) is the No. 5 seed. Dalton (10-2) is the No. 4 seed.

Rankings: Tucker is ranked No. 8. Dalton is unranked. Coaches: Lonnie Jones (34-22 in five seasons at Tucker); Chris Prewett (13-10 in two seasons at Dalton, 63-23 overall) Last meeting/series: Tucker won 35-13 in the first round of the 2009 Class 4A playoffs. The series is tied 1-1. Playoff history: Tucker is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2017, which is also the last time Tucker made the semifinals. Tucker is 10-6 all-time in the quarterfinals. Dalton is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2016. Dalton is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2016. Dalton is 15-5 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Tucker in the second round: Beat LaGrange 50-14. Jace German was 12-of-19 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries.

Dalton in the second round: Beat Ware County 27-21. Caine Woods was 19-of-25 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns, both to Havyn Searels. Ware County took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter before Dalton rallied with three unanswered touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter, for a 27-14 lead. Ware County cut the margin to 27-21 with less than four minutes left but never got another possession. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Tucker’s average score is 35-11 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Dalton’s average score is 42-22 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 97.2 driving miles (14th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Tucker 28, Dalton 26 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Benedictine at North Oconee Seeding: Benedictine (10-2) is the No. 11 seed. North Oconee (10-2) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Benedictine is ranked No. 9. North Oconee is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Danny Britt (173-39 in 16 seasons at Benedictine, 205-61 overall); Tyler Aurandt (97-29 in 10 seasons at North Oconee) Last meeting/series: Benedictine won 48-26 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Class 4A playoffs. Benedictine leads the series 4-0. Playoff history: Benedictine is making its seventh straight quarterfinal appearance. Benedictine is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Benedictine is 9-8 all-time in the quarterfinals. North Oconee is making its sixth straight quarterfinal appearance. North Oconee is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning Class 4A in 2024. North Oconee is 3-3 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Benedictine in the second round: Beat Jefferson 27-24. Stanley Smart Jr. rushed for 109 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 3-yard run with 7:01 left for a 27-16 lead. Benedictine ran out the final 4:40 after Jefferson got within 27-24. Benedictine led 321-193 in total yards and overcame three interceptions. North Oconee in the second round: Beat Richmond Academy 42-6. North Oconee led 42-0 at halftime. Joby McCannon rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Common opponents: Both played Richmond Academy: Benedictine won 52-49, North Oconee won 42-6. Both played Jefferson: Benedictine won 27-24, North Oconee lost 27-17. Score vs. schedule: Benedictine’s average score is 38-24 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. North Oconee’s average score is 39-11 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 225 driving miles (27th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: North Oconee 27, Benedictine 22 Central (Carrollton) at Cartersville Seeding: Central (9-3) is the No. 10 seed. Cartersville (12-0) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Central is unranked. Cartersville is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Umbrah Brown (42-8 in four seasons at Central, 48-13 overall); Conor Foster (95-9 in eight seasons at Cartersville) Last meeting/series: Cartersville won 16-14 in 2019. Cartersville leads the series 17-6. Playoff history: Central is making its second straight quarterfinal appearance. Central is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning Class 2A in 1987. Central is 2-3 all-time in the quarterfinals. Cartersville is making its fifth straight quarterfinal appearance. Cartersville is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2023. Cartersville is 14-7 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Central in the second round: Beat Cass 31-14. JR Harris was 18-of-29 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Delonte Person rushed for 256 yards. Jake Ivester had seven receptions for 127 yards. Central held Cass to 49 rushing yards. Cartersville in the second round: Beat Stockbridge 42-6. Cartersville led 42-0 at halftime, scoring on all five of its possessions and getting a 62-yard interception return touchdown from Cole Crawford. Harris Turner threw an 87-yard TD pass to Madoxx Davis. Common opponents: Both played Cass: Central won 31-14, Cartersville won 50-0. Score vs. schedule: Central’s average score is 46-26 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Cartersville’s average score is 52-5 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Distance: 57.0 driving miles (ninth-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Cartersville 39, Central 14 Class 4A Douglass at Peach County Seeding: Douglass (10-2) is the No. 9 seed. Peach County (12-0) is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Douglass is ranked No. 6. Peach County is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Stanley Pritchett (37-32 in six seasons at Douglass, 102-101 overall); Marquis Westbrook (37-11 in four seasons at Peach County, 87-20 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Douglass is making its second straight quarterfinal appearance. Douglass is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1975. Douglass is 1-4 all-time in the quarterfinals. Peach County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2024. Peach County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2018. Peach County is 11-8 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Douglass in the second round: Beat Baldwin 56-19. Douglass rushed for 360 yards and six touchdowns on 33 carries. Jamari Smith rushed for 150 yards. Jecori Anderson rushed for 103. Peach County in the second round: Beat West Laurens 49-0. Peach County led 28-0 after one quarter, 49-0 after two. Zion Ellison rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Common opponents: Both played Spalding: Douglass won 60-6, Peach County won 62-21. Both played Baldwin: Douglass won 56-19, Peach County won 52-24. Score vs. schedule: Douglass’ average score is 40-19 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Peach County’s average score is 49-17 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 105 driving miles (15th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Peach County 35, Douglass 20 Cairo at Sandy Creek Seeding: Cairo (11-1) is the No. 5 seed. Sandy Creek (12-0) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Cairo is ranked No. 8. Sandy Creek is ranked No. 1. Coaches: David Coleman (43-16 in five seasons at Cairo); Darius Smiley (44-6 in four seasons at Sandy Creek, 70-42 overall) Last meeting/series: Cairo won 10-7 in the second round of the 2016 Class 4A playoffs, their only previous meeting. Playoff history: Cairo is making its second straight quarterfinal appearance. Cairo is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011. Cairo is 7-8 all-time in the quarterfinals. Sandy Creek is making its second straight quarterfinal appearance. Sandy Creek is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Sandy Creek is 6-3 all-time in the quarterfinals. Sandy Creek is the defending Class 3A champion.

Cairo in the second round: Beat Northwest Whitfield 57-8. Xiquavian Teal rushed for 150 yards, and Jaylen Teall rushed for 117. Each scored three touchdowns. Sandy Creek in the second round: Beat North Hall 56-17. Sandy Creek had 608 total yards. Paul Norwood rushed for 180 yards. Caleb Hill passed for 222 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns, one a 77-yarder. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Cairo’s average score is 45-12 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Sandy Creek’s average score is 45-6 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 224 driving miles (26th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Sandy Creek 35, Cairo 0 Mary Persons at Dougherty Seeding: Mary Persons (8-4) is the No. 14 seed. Dougherty (11-1) is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Mary Persons is unranked. Dougherty is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Brian Nelson (123-55 in 15 seasons at Mary Persons); Uyl Joyner (19-24 in four seasons at Dougherty) Last meeting/series: Dougherty won 39-23 in the first round of the 2022 Class 3A playoffs, their only previous meeting. Playoff history: Mary Persons is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Mary Persons is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2017. Mary Persons is 11-9 all-time in the quarterfinals. Dougherty is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2021. Dougherty is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2005. Dougherty is 3-3 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Mary Persons in the second round: Beat Monroe Area 41-35. Mason Stephens returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Mary Persons led 27-7 at halftime. Monroe Area made it a one-possession game twice, the final time in the final minute, but failed to recover an onside kick. Stephens had 78 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving. CJ Banks rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries and had eight tackles and two tackles for loss. Jordan Singleton rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 123 yards. Dougherty in the second round: Beat Hampton 27-26. Micah Joyner was 21-of-25 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns, all to David Burgess, who had eight receptions for 123 yards. Burgess’ 32-yard touchdown midway in the fourth quarter was the game-winner. Hampton got only one more possession and fumbled on the first play. Hampton’s Kamarui Dorsey, an AJC Super 11 pick, scored his team’s four touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Mary Persons’ average score is 35-24 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Dougherty’s average score is 35-17 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 121 driving miles (16th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Mary Persons 28, Dougherty 26 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Stephenson at Troup Seeding: Stephenson (11-1) is the No. 7 seed. Troup (11-1) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Stephenson is ranked No. 5. Troup is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Marcus Jelks (54-18 in six seasons at Stephenson, 92-63 overall); Tanner Glisson (97-43 in 12 seasons at Troup, 107-54 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Stephenson is making its fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. Stephenson is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2024. Stephenson is 2-8 all-time in the quarterfinals. Troup is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2022, which is also the last time Troup reached the semifinals. Troup is 3-4 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Stephenson in the second round: Beat Calhoun 41-10. Stephenson held Calhoun to 158 total yards. Jayden Johnson rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Troup in the second round: Beat White County 60-6. Troup scored 60 points in the first half and finished with 569 total yards. Chase Mosley was 12-of-14 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns, both to Trey Dean, who had five receptions for 157 yards. Common opponents: Both played Calhoun: Stephenson won 41-10, Troup won 42-0. Score vs. schedule: Stephenson’s average score is 41-12 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Troup’s average score is 48-16 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 84.6 driving miles (11th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Troup 26, Stephenson 21 Class 3A Pierce County at Appling County Seeding: Pierce County (10-2) is the No. 8 seed. Appling County (12-0) is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Pierce County is ranked No. 4. Appling County is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Ryan Herring (91-14 in eight seasons at Pierce County); John David Sellers (12-0 in his first season at Appling County) Last meeting/series: Appling County won 35-21 on Nov. 6. Appling County leads the series 19-12. This is their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: Pierce County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2024. Pierce County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning Class 2A in 2023. Pierce County is 4-6 all-time in the quarterfinals. Appling County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2024, which is also the last time Appling County reached the semifinals. Appling County is 4-3 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Pierce County in the second round: Beat Hapeville Charter 42-27. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. His 89-yard run gave Pierce County a 22-21 lead going into the fourth quarter, the first of five unanswered Pierce touchdowns. Williams also was 3-of-3 passing for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Appling County in the second round: Beat Lamar County 34-24. Appling County led 326-122 in total yards but trailed 24-21 in the fourth quarter and put the game away on Jaiden Solomon’s interception return for a touchdown. Jaiden Knight rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns. Harrison Hickox rushed for 136 yards. Common opponents: Both played Johnson (Savannah): Pierce County won 48-6, Appling County won 50-6. Both played Tattnall County: Pierce County won 56-17, Appling County won 49-13. Both played Brantley County: Pierce County won 52-0, Appling County won 45-6. Both played Toombs County: Pierce County lost 28-7, Appling County won 11-7. Both played Beach: Pierce County won 65-20, Appling County won 45-0. Both played Islands: Pierce County won 48-6, Appling County won 45-7. Score vs. schedule: Pierce County’s average score is 43-16 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Appling County’s average score is 39-8 against the 47th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 32.1 driving miles (fifth-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Appling County 29, Pierce County 13 Columbia at Rockmart Seeding: Columbia (10-2) is the No. 5 seed. Rockmart (10-2) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Columbia is ranked No. 3. Rockmart is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Greg Barnett (47-31 in seven seasons at Columbia); Richard Fendley (10-2 in his first season at Rockmart, 91-46 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Columbia is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Columbia is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1981. Columbia is 1-3 all-time in the quarterfinals. Rockmart is making its fifth straight quarterfinal appearance. Rockmart is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2024. Rockmart is 4-3 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Columbia in the second round: Beat Lumpkin County 63-14. Columbia led 42-0 at halftime. De’Quarrion Trammell rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Rockmart in the second round: Beat Callaway 35-19. Rockmart took a 35-13 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Charlie Cannon threw two TD passes to Gavin Green. Jamari Samples returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the first half. AJ Williams rushed for 226 yards for Callaway. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Columbia’s average score is 44-13 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Rockmart’s average score is 44-16 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 56.5 driving miles (eighth-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Columbia 28, Rockmart 20 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Stephens County at Northeast Seeding: Stephens County (9-3) is the No. 14 seed. Northeast (10-2) is the No. 11 seed. Rankings: Stephens County is unranked. Northeast is ranked No. 9. Coaches: Thomas Flowers (15-9 in two seasons at Stephens County); Jeremy Wiggins (74-34 in nine seasons at Northeast) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Stephens County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2024. Stephens County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1992. Stephens County is 4-4 all-time in the quarterfinals. Northeast is making its third straight quarterfinal appearance. Northeast is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2024. Northeast is 1-2 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Stephens County in the second round: Beat Hart County 35-34. Stephens County rallied from a 21-0 first-half deficit, took the lead on Dallas Hague’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter and stopped Hart County’s 2-point conversion attempt with 33 seconds left. Branson Stowe was 21-of-30 passing for 296 yards and a touchdown. Duke Collins had seven catches for 137 yards. Stephens beat Hart 42-28 in the regular season after trailing 22-0. Northeast in the second round: Beat North Murray 50-12. Jordan Wiggins passed for 212 yards and rushed for 98 yards with three total touchdowns. Landen Jefferson rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Stephens County’s average score is 33-24 against the 14th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Northeast’s average score is 42-14 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 142 driving miles (18th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Northeast 28, Stephens County 22 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at Toombs County Seeding: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (9-3) is the No. 7 seed. Toombs County (11-1) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is ranked No. 7. Toombs County is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Corey Jarvis (14-9 in two seasons at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 134-95 overall); Buddy Martin (48-6 in four seasons at Toombs County) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is making its first quarterfinal appearance. Toombs County is making its fourth straight quarterfinal appearance. Toombs County is trying to reach the semifinals for the third straight time. Toombs County is 2-6 all-time in the quarterfinals.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in the second round: Beat Hephzibah 14-13. Omar Sumareh stopped Hephzibah’s 1,500-yard rusher, Reante Byrd, for no gain on a 2-point try in the final three minutes. Hephzibah got the ball back for two plays in the final seconds but was sacked at midfield to end the game. KIPP Atlanta took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter on Dylan Favors’ 25-yard TD run and won with 207 total yards. Toombs County in the second round: Beat Carver (Columbus) 35-16. Toombs County led 28-3 at halftime and ended two-time reigning state champion Carver’s 11-game playoff winning streak. Donterrius Mincey rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries. Common opponents: Both played Temple: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate won 46-0, Toombs County won 88-0. Score vs. schedule: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate’s average score is 34-11 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Toombs County’s average score is 54-8 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 192 driving miles (tied for 24th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)