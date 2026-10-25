ATLANTA — A team on a two-game losing streak, sitting at 2-4 and yet to win at home this season, playing host to one of the NFL’s final three unbeatens.
The Falcons’ bout with the 49ers appeared unfavorable on paper. They didn’t care.
Led by an efficient passing attack, an impressive defensive effort and a game-sealing interception and fumble recovery from rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, the Falcons (3-4) took a 29-20 victory to upset the 49ers (6-1) on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For much of the day, the Falcons’ passing game lacked the downfield flare it’s shown of late, but quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sharp and helped move the chains, going 25-for-34 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers.
On “National Tight Ends Day,” Penix peppered his big targets with opportunities. Kyle Pitts caught five passes for 22 yards and one touchdown, while Nick Muse, who entered the day with one career catch in 22 games, logged two receptions and a touchdown. Charlie Woerner and Austin Hooper also made receptions.
Penix and receiver Drake London continued their strong connection. London notched seven receptions for 66 yards and a 21-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Falcons struggled getting their rushing attack going, but they never abandoned it. They finished with 82 yards across 29 attempts, and Bijan Robinson collected 122 yards from scrimmage.
Atlanta won the turnover battle, 4-0, aided by Daniels’ interception and fumble recovery, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr.’s fumble recovery and safety Jessie Bates III’s red-zone interception.
Brock Purdy, the 49ers’ quarterback and an early-season MVP candidate, went 27-for-40 passing for 288 yards and one touchdown but threw two interceptions.
San Francisco rushed for 105 yards in the first half but managed only 18 yards on the ground over the final two quarters.
The Falcons have lost back-to-back games twice this season. They’ve stopped the skid at two both times.
Sunday’s win carries weight not only for momentum purposes, but also within the NFC South, as the Carolina Panthers (3-3) fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) at the same time. The Falcons now trail the Panthers by a half-game for the division lead.
And after an impressive victory Sunday afternoon, the Falcons have earned the right to dream.