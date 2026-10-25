Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) catches the ball during warm-ups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

ATLANTA — A team on a two-game losing streak, sitting at 2-4 and yet to win at home this season, playing host to one of the NFL’s final three unbeatens.

The Falcons’ bout with the 49ers appeared unfavorable on paper. They didn’t care.

Led by an efficient passing attack, an impressive defensive effort and a game-sealing interception and fumble recovery from rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, the Falcons (3-4) took a 29-20 victory to upset the 49ers (6-1) on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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For much of the day, the Falcons’ passing game lacked the downfield flare it’s shown of late, but quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sharp and helped move the chains, going 25-for-34 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers.