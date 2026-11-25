AJC Varsity is providing in-depth background on every matchup played in the 2026 GHSA football playoffs.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

The Thomas County Central-Creekside matchup, pitting defending state champions against each other, is the highest rated game of the week, according to the Maxwell Ratings.

That is one of five quarterfinals between teams in the top four of the AJC Varsity rankings.

The others are No. 1 Buford at No. 4 Valdosta (Class 7A); No. 3 Marist at No. 2 Blessed Trinity (Class 5A); No. 4 Pierce County at No. 1 Appling County (Class 3A); and No. 4 Greater Atlanta Christian at No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (Class 4A-2A Private).