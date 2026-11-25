PLAYOFF PREVIEWS A look at Class 2A, A, Private matchups for high school football quarterfinals Maxwell Ratings’ projections included for each game. Share Holy Innocents wide receiver Brayden Bailey (1), who is the son of UGA great Champ Bailey, runs the ball in the first half of the Mount Vernon vs. Holy Innocents high school football game at Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta on Sept. 4, 2026. Holy Innocents won 51-14. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 2 minutes ago

Class 2A Fitzgerald at Heard County Seeding: Fitzgerald (9-3) is the No. 9 seed. Heard County (12-0) is the No. 1 seed. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Rankings: Fitzgerald is ranked No. 8. Heard County is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Wesley Tankersley (18-7 in two seasons at Fitzgerald, 130-82 overall); Shane Lasseter (50-23 in six seasons at Heard County) Last meeting/series: This is a rematch of last season’s Class A Division I quarterfinal, which Heard County won 39-38. Fitzgerald leads the series 3-2. This is their fourth playoff meeting. Playoff history: Fitzgerald is making its seventh straight quarterfinal appearance. Fitzgerald is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2024. Fitzgerald is 15-6 all-time in the quarterfinals. Heard County is making its second straight quarterfinal appearance. Heard County is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Heard County is 3-2 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Fitzgerald in the second round: Beat Social Circle 35-0. Fitzgerald outgained Social Circle 425-97 while completing only one pass, for 20 yards. Braylon McCray and Landon Curry each rushed for 98 yards. Darryon Devine rushed for 77. Heard County in the second round: Beat Cook 35-10. Ethan Tisdale was 16-of-23 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Darience Coleman rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Common opponents: Both played Bacon County: Fitzgerald won 34-0, Heard County won 49-14. Both played Cook: Fitzgerald lost 21-14, Heard County won 35-10. Score vs. schedule: Fitzgerald’s average score is 27-11 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Heard County’s average score is 47-10 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 2A.

Distance: 192 driving miles (tied for 24th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Heard County 35, Fitzgerald 0 Swainsboro at Jeff Davis Seeding: Swainsboro (7-5) is the No. 13 seed. Jeff Davis (11-1) is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Swainsboro is ranked No. 10. Jeff Davis is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Dwight Smith (7-5 in his first season at Swainsboro); Lance Helton (71-39 in 10 seasons at Jeff Davis)

Last meeting/series: Swainsboro won 32-0 in 2023. Swainsboro leads the series 11-6. This is their second playoff meeting. Playoff history: Swainsboro is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Swainsboro is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2023. Swainsboro is 7-7 all-time in the quarterfinals. Jeff Davis is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 1990. Jeff Davis is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1990. Jeff Davis is 1-1 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Swainsboro in the second round: Beat Dublin 13-7. Caleb Jones clinched the victory by intercepting Dublin at the Swainsboro 8 on a play that began at the 16. Kyle Johnson rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries. Swainsboro won with 158 total yards and held Dublin to 175 yards rushing, well below its 358 average. Jeff Davis in the second round: Beat Laney 37-12. Mark Durden rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, broke up three passes and forced a fumble. Jeff Davis had 389 total yards, including 355 rushing. Common opponents: Both played Cook: Swainsboro lost 36-35, Jeff Davis won 21-14. Both played Vidalia: Swainsboro won 34-0, Jeff Davis won 37-0. Both played East Laurens: Swainsboro won 42-13, Jeff Davis won 14-13.

Score vs. schedule: Swainsboro’s average score is 26-22 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Jeff Davis’s average score is 32-10 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 59.8 driving miles (10th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jeff Davis 22, Swainsboro 20 Bremen at Bleckley County Seeding: Bremen (11-1) is the No. 6 seed. Bleckley County (11-1) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Bremen is ranked No. 7. Bleckley County is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Davis Russell (82-46 in 11 seasons at Bremen); Von Lassiter (80-36 in 10 seasons at Bleckley County, 115-48 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Bremen is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2020. Bremen is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1983. Bremen is 2-8 all-time in the quarterfinals. Bleckley County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2022. Bleckley County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time. Bleckley County is 0-3 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Bremen in the second round: Beat ACE Charter 41-7. Eli Brock threw four touchdown passes, three to Canyon Carter, who had 10 catches for 134 yards. Carter Allen kicked field goals of 51 and 47 yards. Bleckley County in the second round: Beat Pepperell 49-9. Brody Fleming was 11-of-12 passing for 231 yards and four touchdowns, two apiece to Jason McNulty Jr. and Gage Harris. Common opponents: Both played Pepperell: Bremen won 42-7, Bleckley County won 49-9. Both played ACE Charter: Bremen won 41-7, Bleckley County won 45-14. Score vs. schedule: Bremen’s average score is 46-11 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Bleckley County’s average score is 37-14 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 169 driving miles (21st-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bleckley County 28, Bremen 25 Dodge County at Commerce Seeding: Dodge County (7-5) is the No. 18 seed. Commerce (11-1) is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Dodge County is unranked. Commerce is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Phillip Brown (23-12 in three seasons at Dodge County); Lenny Gregory (13-9 in two seasons at Commerce, 76-62 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Dodge County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 1999. Dodge County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time. Dodge County is 0-3 all-time in the quarterfinals. Commerce is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Commerce is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2015. Commerce is 14-8 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Dodge County in the second round: Beat Thomasville 35-31. Aamaury Fountain caught a 65-yard pass from Kain Mincey with 2:49 left for a 35-31 lead and forced a fumble that Parker Neill recovered at the Dodge County 5-yard line with 2:15 left to preserve the victory. Dodge County trailed 31-21 with 9:45 to play. Mincey was 18-of-38 passing for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Fountain had seven receptions for 184 yards. Jauriel Bray had seven receptions for 134 yards. Dodge County led 466-287 in total yards. Commerce in the second round: Beat Model 38-13. Tate Kirk passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Ty Sorrells had eight receptions for 127 yards. Marco Huff rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Dodge County’s average score is 34-27 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Commerce’s average score is 42-11 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 168 driving miles (20th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Commerce 30, Dodge County 21 Class A Mitchell County at Lincoln County Seeding: Mitchell County (10-2) is the No. 9 seed. Lincoln County (10-2) is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Mitchell County is ranked No. 9. Lincoln County is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Kaream Hess (10-2 in his first season at Mitchell County, 14-18 overall); Lee Chomskis (67-21 in seven seasons at Lincoln County, 171-83 overall) Last meeting/series: Lincoln County won 49-7 in the second round of the 2024 Class A Division II playoffs. Lincoln County leads the series 2-1. This is their fourth playoff meeting. Playoff history: Mitchell County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2019. Mitchell County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning Class 2A in 1992. Mitchell County is 8-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Lincoln County is making its third straight quarterfinal appearance. Lincoln County is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Lincoln County is 28-11 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Mitchell County in the second round: Beat Trion 38-27. Khalil Murray rushed for 220 yards and caught a 53-yard TD pass. Jadarian Hudson passed for 112 yards and rushed for 122. Lincoln County in the second round: Beat Treutlen 28-0. Jonathan Norman rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Common opponents: Both played Irwin County: Mitchell County won 52-44, Lincoln County won 21-0. Score vs. schedule: Mitchell County’s average score is 33-20 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class A. Lincoln County’s average score is 33-15 against the third-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 244 driving miles (31st-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lincoln County 31, Mitchell County 14 Bowdon at Randolph-Clay Seeding: Bowdon (9-3) is the No. 5 seed. Randolph-Clay (12-0) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Bowdon is ranked No. 7. Randolph-Clay is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Jamie Abrams (9-3 in his first season at Bowdon, 74-22-1 overall); Charles Truitt (24-26-1 in five seasons at Randolph-Clay, 118-127-1 overall) Last meeting/series: Randolph-Clay won 25-14 in 2007. Randolph-Clay leads the series 2-0. This is their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: Bowdon is making its fifth straight quarterfinal appearance. Bowdon is trying to reach the semifinals for the fifth straight time. Bowdon is 11-6 all-time in the quarterfinals. Bowdon has won the last four state titles, most recently Class A Division II in 2025. Randolph-Clay is making its first quarterfinal appearance. Randolph-Clay is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time.

Bowdon in the second round: Beat Charlton County 29-28. Jett Abrams scored on a 75-yard hook-and-lateral play on a third-and-8 with 2:27 left. Charlton County didn’t threaten on its final possession. Jett Abrams rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries. Randolph-Clay in the second round: Beat Schley County 36-28. Randolph-Clay led 36-14 with about four minutes left. Randolph-Clay rushed for 254 yards with Rae’Shawn Clyde getting 129 of those. Randolph-Clay did not complete a pass. Common opponents: Both played Miller County: Bowdon won 44-14, Randolph-Clay won 22-6. Score vs. schedule: Bowdon’s average score is 31-17 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class A. Randolph-Clay’s average score is 36-14 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 151 driving miles (19th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bowdon 24, Randolph-Clay 17 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Emanuel County Institute at Taylor County Seeding: Emanuel County Institute (8-4) is the No. 11 seed. Taylor County (11-1) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Emanuel County Institute is unranked. Taylor County is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Chad Harper (16-8 in two seasons at Emanuel County Institute); Jess Devoursney (11-1 in his first season at Taylor County) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Emanuel County Institute is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2017. Emanuel County Institute is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2017. Emanuel County Institute is 8-1 all-time in the quarterfinals. Taylor County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 1998. Taylor County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1998. Taylor County is 1-0 all-time in the quarterfinals.

ECI in the second round: Beat Washington-Wilkes 56-27. ECI scored two touchdowns in each quarter and finished with 510 total yards, 388 rushing. Vaiden Kirkland rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Davis Johnson rushed for 99 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Taylor County in the second round: Beat Warren County 36-20. Taylor County was held to 221 total yards but scored on defense (Qua Pinkard 65-yard interception return) and special teams (McKale Parker 35-yard return of a punt blocked by Trace Hill) and led 36-14 in the third quarter. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Emanuel County Institute’s average score is 30-18 against the hardest schedule in Class A. Taylor County’s average score is 44-14 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 138 driving miles (17th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Taylor County 24, Emanuel County Institute 24 Macon County at Johnson County Seeding: Macon County (11-1) is the No. 7 seed. Johnson County (12-0) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Macon County is ranked No. 6. Johnson County is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Sheddrick Risper (11-1 in his first season at Macon County, 130-73 overall); Don Norton (162-62 in 20 seasons at Johnson County, 169-85 overall) Last meeting/series: Macon County won 34-6 in the first round of the 1997 Class A playoffs. Macon County leads the series 5-1. This is their fifth playoff meeting. Playoff history: Macon County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2023. Macon County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning Class A in 2016. Macon County is 7-8 all-time in the quarterfinals. Johnson County is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2022. Johnson County is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2022. Johnson County is 4-6 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Macon County in the second round: Beat Portal 42-14. Noah Parker rushed for 282 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries. Johnson County in the second round: Beat Clinch County 27-24. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown. His 21-yard TD run with 5:13 gave Johnson County a 27-24 lead. Johnson County recovered a squib kickoff and ran out the clock. Johnson County led 310-116 in total yards. Common opponents: Both played Wilcox County: Macon County won 46-0, Johnson County won 57-0. Score vs. schedule: Macon County’s average score is 39-11 against the 41st-hardest schedule in Class A. Johnson County’s average score is 48-9 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 96.2 driving miles (13th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Johnson County 30, Macon County 18 Class 4A-2A Private Greater Atlanta Christian at Prince Avenue Christian Seeding: Greater Atlanta Christian (9-3) is the No. 8 seed. Prince Avenue Christian (10-0) is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Greater Atlanta Christian is ranked No. 4. Prince Avenue Christian is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Tim Hardy (145-47 in 15 seasons at Greater Atlanta Christian, 154-62 overall); Jon Richt (18-4 in two seasons at Prince Avenue Christian) Last meeting/series: Prince Avenue Christian won 38-15 on Sept. 11. This is their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: Greater Atlanta Christian is making its second straight quarterfinal appearance. Greater Atlanta Christian is trying to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Greater Atlanta Christian is 10-3 all-time in the quarterfinals. Prince Avenue Christian is making its seventh straight quarterfinal appearance. Prince Avenue Christian is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2024. Prince Avenue Christian is 11-3 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Greater Atlanta Christian in the second round: Beat Calvary Day 55-34. Freshman Bryce Aukerman was 20-of-28 passing for 319 yards and six touchdowns, and Pierce Wilson had 137 yards rushing and 127 yards receiving on 22 touches and scored three touchdowns. GAC trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and was tied 21-21 at halftime but scored the first three touchdowns of the second half. Prince Avenue Christian in the second round: Beat Darlington 41-7. Andrew Beard rushed for 150 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries. Cayden Gordon had five tackles for loss. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Greater Atlanta Christian’s average score is 42-23 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Prince Avenue Christian’s average score is 41-8 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 41.1 driving miles (seventh-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Prince Avenue Christian 28, Greater Atlanta Christian 19 Mount Vernon at Lovett Seeding: Mount Vernon (9-2) is the No. 5 seed. Lovett (9-2) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Mount Vernon is ranked No. 6. Lovett is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Terrence Edwards (20-13 in three seasons at Mount Vernon); Mike Muschamp (186-87 in 22 seasons at Lovett, 211-117 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Mount Vernon is making its first quarterfinal appearance. Mount Vernon is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time. Lovett is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2014. Lovett is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning Class 2A in 2013. Lovett is 11-9 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Mount Vernon in the second round: Beat Savannah Christian 28-17. Mount Vernon scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to overcome a 17-7 deficit. Bennett Brown, a freshman, returned an interception 14 yards for a touchdown and a 21-17 lead. Keon Clealand rushed for 161 yards on 15 carries. Mount Vernon allowed just 186 total yards. Lovett in the second round: Beat North Cobb Christian 17-14. Lovett trailed 14-0 at halftime, tied the game late in the third quarter on Thomas Strang’s 100-yard interception return and won on Burns Crotty’s 30-yard field goal with 2:45 left. North Cobb Christian did not threaten from there. Lovett was outgained 279-165 but intercepted three passes. Charlie Kuzniak and Hayes Lusink intercepted the others. Common opponents: Both played Fellowship Christian: Mount Vernon won 28-14, Lovett won 42-13. Both played Holy Innocents’: Mount Vernon lost 51-14, Lovett lost 22-0. Score vs. schedule: Mount Vernon’s average score is 38-17 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Lovett’s average score is 26-14 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 12.0 driving miles (third-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lovett 25, Mount Vernon 14 Christian Heritage at Aquinas Seeding: Christian Heritage (11-1) is the No. 11 seed. Aquinas (9-2) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Christian Heritage is unranked. Aquinas is ranked No. 10. Coaches: Frank Barden (30-14 in four seasons at Christian Heritage, 247-129-1 overall); James Leonard (120-47 in 14 seasons at Aquinas) Last meeting/series: Aquinas won 28-27 in the quarterfinals of the 2015 Class A Private playoffs. This is their second playoff meeting. Playoff history: Christian Heritage is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2015. Christian Heritage is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time. Christian Heritage is 0-1 all-time in the quarterfinals. Aquinas is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2024. Aquinas is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2015. Aquinas is 3-2 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Christian Heritage in the second round: Beat Wesleyan 24-21. Christian Heritage broke a 14-14 tie in the third quarter on a 13-play, 82-yard drive, and Luis Salinas’ 32-yard field goal made it 24-14 with less than two minutes to play. Sophomore quarterback Charlie Baxter rushed for 161 yards and passed for 150 yards. Aquinas in the second round: Beat King’s Ridge Christian 33-14. Aquinas led 33-0 at halftime. Tavaries Walker rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Christian Heritage’s average score is 43-20 against the 60th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Aquinas’s average score is 33-19 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 238 driving miles (30th-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Aquinas 28, Christian Heritage 27 Whitefield Academy at Holy Innocents’ Seeding: Whitefield Academy (9-3) is the No. 10 seed. Holy Innocents’ (11-0) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Whitefield Academy is ranked No. 7. Holy Innocents’ is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Robert Walsh (31-16 in four seasons at Whitefield Academy); Nick Perrotta (24-10 in three seasons at Holy Innocents’) Last meeting/series: Holy Innocents’ won 42-7 in 2009. The series is tied 1-1. This is their first playoff meeting. Playoff history: Whitefield Academy is making its second straight quarterfinal appearance. Whitefield Academy is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time. Whitefield Academy is 0-1 all-time in the quarterfinals. Holy Innocents’ is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2022. Holy Innocents’ is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2019. Holy Innocents’ is 1-4 all-time in the quarterfinals.

Whitefield Academy in the second round: Beat Fellowship Christian 41-10. Landon Ryan rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and was 12-of-16 passing for 250 yards and a touchdown. Holy Innocents’ in the second round: Beat Hebron Christian 21-11. Holy Innocents’ never trailed and won with 190 total yards. Ryan Woods was 9-of-12 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown pass to Brayden Bailey. Common opponents: Both played Wesleyan: Whitefield Academy won 42-35, Holy Innocents won 42-7. Both played Mount Vernon: Whitefield Academy lost 34-28, Holy Innocents’ won 51-14. Both played Athens Academy: Whitefield Academy lost 42-21, Holy Innocents’ won 47-0. Score vs. schedule: Whitefield Academy’s average score is 45-20 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Holy Innocents’ average score is 35-9 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 11.2 driving miles (second-closest among 32 quarterfinal games)