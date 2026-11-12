Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia vs. Missouri football: TV channel, streaming info Share Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (right) celebrates his rushing touchdown with Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. during the second half of their SEC football game against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Miss. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 29 minutes ago

Kickoff time The game starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Odds, point spread, over/under Georgia is a 15.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 47.5. Georgia is 7-2 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Missouri On facing Missouri...

“Have a lot of respect for (coach) Eli (Drinkwitz). He’s one of my close friends. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the country. He’s very charismatic. He cares about the game. He cares about the SEC. He cares about these players. He wants the game to be better. He’s been very vocal on a lot of SEC and national issues that I’ve been involved with him. So he does a lot for the game.

“He does a tremendous job as a coach. I think this is one of his better teams. He’s got an elite quarterback. He’s got good talent surrounding him. He’s playing in a tough, brutal league just like we all are. He’s been in some really, really tight ball games and had some close calls. They’ve got a tremendous team. They’re playing really well defense and offense. It’ll be a great challenge for us. “I’m glad we get to come home. I hope that our fans will turn out and support and create these same environments we’ve been seeing on the road. We need that same environment when people come play here. It has to be an advantage for us to play at home in terms of crowd noise and all the things that impact the game. I’m excited to get ready for these guys today, and that’s what we’ll be focusing on.” On Austin Simmons’ play and Missouri passing game...

“His accuracy, his arm strength, his anticipation of throws. I’m a big baseball fan. He’s an elite baseball player, pitcher. His throws are different. They get there really fast. He can whip it out. He can throw it anywhere. I think we all saw the throw he made a couple weeks ago over the middle, touch, timing. He can do it all. He’s a really good athlete. So he’s in a good system with a tremendous arm talent with really good wideouts around him. They’ve done a great job in the run game. They’ve always done a great in the run game. I have a lot of respect for him. He came in against us and played with a lot of confidence there at Ole Miss.” On Missouri’s run game...