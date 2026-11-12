Georgia Bulldogs Georgia gets good injury news on Ellis Robinson, Craig Dandridge and others Georgia plays Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Share Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) celebrates after a missed field goal by Ole Miss during their SEC football game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Miss.

By Connor Riley 56 minutes ago

The first availability report for Georgia’s upcoming game against Missouri has been released by the SEC. Just two Georgia players were listed on the report. Defensive lineman Joshua Horton is listed as questionable. Outside linebacker Amaris Williams is out. Cornerback Ellis Robinson was not listed. He left in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 42-7 win over Ole Miss with what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said was a hip or thigh injury. Related Story College Football Playoff rankings now have Georgia as the No. 1 team November 11, 2026 Robinson left Georgia’s game against Florida with a knee injury. He was replaced by Braylon Conley. Demello Jones has started every game for Georgia at the other cornerback spot.

Wide receiver Craig Dandridge was also not on the availability report. He was unable to finish Georgia’s most recent game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Talyn Taylor was the only Georgia receiver to have a catch in the team’s win over Ole Miss, though Dandridge did score Georgia’s first touchdown on a speed sweep. Elsewhere, for Georgia, running back Chauncey Bowens is expected back. He has not played since the team’s win over Vanderbilt due to a foot injury.

Smart gave a detailed update on Bowens earlier this week.

“He’s not 100%,” Smart said. “Just because someone’s dressed up and cleared does not mean they’re able to go out there to play and perform. He’s working his tail off to get back. The fact he was even available says a lot about his toughness and his want to be there for the team. He’s working hard at that. He’s trying to go. He’s trying to do things. The training staff, the doctors, and everybody we’ve met with are comfortable with where he is and what he’s doing, but he is not 100% right now.”

Similarly, Smart had a lot to say about defensive back Tyriq Green. The freshman and special teams ace has not played since Georgia’s win over Western Kentucky on Sept. 12. “We’re hoping to get him back. He probably would’ve been cleared to play last week. I don’t know that we could’ve carved a role in such a short time that he was cleared. He’s been working his way back. We’re expecting to have him try to fill some more roles this week. We have to kinda see where he’s at. Sometimes with that injury, it’s the stop-start. It’s the slamming on the brakes that hurts, not the accelerating, so we’ll see where he’s at this week.” Tight end Elyiss Williams dressed but did not play for Georgia against Ole Miss.

Linebacker AJ Kruah and defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye were out for the Ole Miss game. Related Story How Georgia could clinch a spot in the SEC championship game this weekend November 11, 2026 On the Missouri side of things, wide receiver Cayden Lee is not listed. He left in the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ loss to Texas this past weekend with a knee injury.