Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. (20) celebrates his 54-yard touchdown run with Georgia tight end Elyiss Williams (10) during the fourth quarter against Oklahoma in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 41-13. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is set for a 7:30 p.m. start Saturday on ABC.

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is set for a 7:30 p.m. start Saturday on ABC.

The SEC has released the first availability report for Georgia’s upcoming game against No. 10 Ole Miss.

Cornerback Ellis Robinson was not listed on the availability report after leaving Georgia’s win over Florida with a knee injury. That means that, as of now, he is good to go for Saturday’s game.

Robinson did not play in the second half of the win. Cornerback Braylon Conley replaced Robinson and had an interception in relief.

Related Story Kirby Smart updates status of Ellis Robinson after missing 2nd half vs. Florida

This season, Robinson has two interceptions, five pass breakups and 15 tackles.

There were three new additions to the injury report in tight end Elyiss Williams, linebacker AJ Kruah and defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Williams was rolled up on in Georgia’s 27-8 win over the Gators. Williams has seven receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns this year.