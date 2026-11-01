Kirby Smart updates status of Ellis Robinson after missing 2nd half vs. Florida

Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (center) recovers a fumble by Florida quarterback Aaron Philo during the first half of an SEC football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. Georgia won, 27-8. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Junior defensive back Ellis Robinson IV did not play in the second half of the game after exiting with a lower-leg injury.

Junior defensive back Ellis Robinson IV did not play in the second half of the game after exiting with a lower-leg injury.

ATLANTA — Georgia picked up a big rivalry win over No. 17 Florida on Saturday — but it came at a cost, particularly to the Georgia secondary.

Junior defensive back Ellis Robinson IV did not play in the second half of the game after exiting with a lower-leg injury.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said that Robinson’s knee tightened up on him at some point in the first half, potentially on his interception.

Smart said there was nothing structurally wrong with the knee.

He was replaced by fellow junior DB Braylon Conley, who had a key interception in the end zone. Junior Demello Jones also had an interception.