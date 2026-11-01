Kirby Smart updates status of Ellis Robinson after missing 2nd half vs. Florida

ATLANTA — Georgia picked up a big rivalry win over No. 17 Florida on Saturday — but it came at a cost, particularly to the Georgia secondary.
Junior defensive back Ellis Robinson IV did not play in the second half of the game after exiting with a lower-leg injury.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said that Robinson’s knee tightened up on him at some point in the first half, potentially on his interception.
Smart said there was nothing structurally wrong with the knee.
He was replaced by fellow junior DB Braylon Conley, who had a key interception in the end zone. Junior Demello Jones also had an interception.
Robinson, who has started every game this season, had the first interception of the game, as he came down with a gift from Florida quarterback Aaron Philo.
On the offensive side of the football, Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. left the game after a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter. He was able to jog off on his own.
Phillips had 67 rushing yards on eight carries for Georgia.
Running back Nate Frazier tied for the team lead in both carries (12) and rushing yards (67) while adding a rushing touchdown. Frazier had been dealing with a rib injury that forced him to miss games against Alabama and Oklahoma.
Junior running back Chauncey Bowens did not play on Saturday. He was initially listed as questionable on Georgia’s injury report before being ruled out on Thursday.
Junior DB KJ Bolden returned for Georgia after missing the Auburn game with a calf injury. Despite being a game-time decision, he started for Georgia. Bolden had six tackles in the win.
“He didn’t have to play in the game. He wanted to play in this game,” Smart said. “He’s everything you want on your team.”
Junior wide receiver Isiah Canion dressed out but did not play while dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out since the team’s win over Arkansas.