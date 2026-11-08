Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge Jr. (81) scores a four-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Kirby Smart said it was Robinson’s ‘thigh, hip’ when asked after the game.

Kirby Smart said it was Robinson’s ‘thigh, hip’ when asked after the game.

OXFORD, Miss. — Georgia won with ease on Saturday, beating Ole Miss 42-7 to move to 8-1 on the year.

But as has been the case in every game this year, Georgia picked up some bumps and bruises along the way.

Ellis Robinson IV exited in the fourth quarter, making it the second consecutive game that the standout cornerback has not been able to finish.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said it was Robinson’s “thigh, hip” when asked about why Robinson left the game. He left the Florida game with a knee injury.

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Robinson had four tackles and a pass breakup, though he was flagged for a defensive pass interference penalty.