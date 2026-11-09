Atlanta Falcons Falcons non-committal on making kicker change as Folk’s struggles continue Veteran kicker has fourth-worst field goal percentage among those with at least 10 tries. Share Nick Folk kicks a field goal during the Atlanta Falcons' Oct. 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Daniel Flick 8 minutes ago

MADRID — In a venue world-renowned for brilliant kicks, Nick Folk’s final try went so far awry it prompted the 42-year-old team captain to place his hands on his knees and drop his eyes toward the grass. The Falcons’ kicker pulled a 38-yard field goal wide left in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 34-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. It was his first missed field goal from inside 40 yards since Oct. 5, 2017. Folk also made a 31-yarder and connected on both extra point attempts. When he was asked postgame if he’d consider making a change at kicker, Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski kept his focus on the present and was non-committal.

Related Story Falcons reportedly trade a top defender to Jaguars for picks November 9, 2026 “I’m very focused on this game,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, I expect Nick to make his kicks. Nick expects to make his kicks, but really just focused on this game.” Sunday afternoon at the Bernabéu, which serves as Real Madrid’s home building, delivered a marked shift in Stefanski’s usual messaging surrounding his kicker. Six days prior, Stefanski said he was “very confident” in Folk’s abilities and “won’t think twice about putting him out there.” The comments came one day after Folk missed a 53-yarder in tough conditions against the Buccaneers. Now, he may at least put additional thought into whether he wants Folk on his roster moving forward. The NFL’s most accurate kicker each of the past three years, with only one missed field goal in each season, Folk has struggled carrying his success to the Falcons, who gave the 19-year veteran a two-year, $9 million contract this season.

Folk is only 13-for-18 on field goals, and his 72.2% clip is tied for the fourth-worst in the NFL among kickers with at least 10 attempts. He’s missed field goals in four games, including each of the past two, and he missed an extra point in the Falcons’ win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.