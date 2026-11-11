FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons traded a four-time captain and perhaps their best defensive player Monday in safety Jessie Bates III, and they still believe they can win the NFC South.
“I think our fans are smart enough to know that in no way, shape or form would we punt on this season,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. “We have three wins, just like the rest of our division. Obviously, not where we want to be. We want to play better. But we’re very much in the thick of this thing.”
Such is life in the NFL’s worst division, where nobody is closer than two games below .500 and with the Panthers in the lead at 3-5, the other three teams are within a half-game of first place.
In his final media availability with the Falcons, fresh off a 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday in Madrid, Bates referenced the NFC South — with its lowliness creating opportunity for everyone — as reason for optimism.
“Look at our division,” Bates said. “We’re still a game, a half-game, behind everyone. This is a long season. We’re just halfway through, and we’ll see what happens.”
The Falcons appeared to take themselves out of contention by sending Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars and center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but mathematically, they’re firmly in the race.
Here’s a rundown of the NFC South entering Week 10.
Standings
Carolina Panthers (3-5)
New Orleans Saints (3-5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)
Atlanta Falcons (3-6)
How each team fared in Week 9
Carolina Panthers
Result: Lost, 26-21, to the Denver Broncos
What it means: The Panthers have lost three straight games, and they didn’t pass their tests against likely playoff teams in the Broncos and Green Bay Packers the past two weeks. And yet, they still lead the division. The Panthers are close to getting reinforcements from injured reserve, and the fact they’re still alive despite a relatively wounded roster should serve them well in the second half of the season.
Injury report: Carolina has several starters on injured reserve, including right tackle Taylor Moton, who will miss the rest of the season with a fractured fibula, along with receiver Xavier Legette, running back Jonathon Brooks and cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. They should get each of those four back within the next few weeks.
What’s next: Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
What it means: The Saints entered their bye week as losers of four of their last five games. They exited with an overtime win against the Browns, who played without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. It could be a momentum-seizing win. It could also be a brief highlight in an otherwise lost season. No matter, New Orleans has created a reason for intrigue moving forward.
Injury report: The Saints got back first-round rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. against Cleveland, and they could soon see running back Travis Etienne Jr. on the field. They lost center Erik McCoy to a biceps injury, and he’ll miss time moving forward.
What’s next: Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Result: Lost, 27-24, to the Chicago Bears
What it means: After back-to-back lopsided wins over the Panthers and Falcons, the Buccaneers intercepted Bears quarterback Caleb Williams four times but still fell short. They enter their bye week back in the mix after an 0-4 start, and their run game and opportunistic defense still make them plenty dangerous.
Injury report: Leading receiver Emeka Egbuka returned to the lineup, and they may get back standout edge rusher YaYa Diaby, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL strain in Week 8, back after their bye.
What’s next: Bye week.
Atlanta Falcons
Result: Lost, 34-17, to the Bengals
What it means: The Falcons have lost four of their last five and then traded two starters at the deadline. There’s not much positive momentum around where they’re headed, and there’s been little consistency from a week-to-week basis in all facets.
Injury report: The Falcons placed running back Brian Robinson Jr. and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam on injured reserve with hamstring injuries. Receiver Zachariah Branch didn’t play against the Bengals because of a hamstring ailment, too. Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), who missed the prior two games, were healthy for last week’s game against Cincinnati.
What’s next: Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.