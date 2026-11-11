Atlanta Falcons NFC South rundown: Falcons still ‘very much in the thick’ of division race How every NFC South team fared in Week 9. Share Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

By Daniel Flick 51 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons traded a four-time captain and perhaps their best defensive player Monday in safety Jessie Bates III, and they still believe they can win the NFC South. “I think our fans are smart enough to know that in no way, shape or form would we punt on this season,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. “We have three wins, just like the rest of our division. Obviously, not where we want to be. We want to play better. But we’re very much in the thick of this thing.” Related Story Falcons trading Jessie Bates III makes sense, but doesn’t lessen the sting November 10, 2026 Such is life in the NFL’s worst division, where nobody is closer than two games below .500 and with the Panthers in the lead at 3-5, the other three teams are within a half-game of first place.

In his final media availability with the Falcons, fresh off a 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday in Madrid, Bates referenced the NFC South — with its lowliness creating opportunity for everyone — as reason for optimism. “Look at our division,” Bates said. “We’re still a game, a half-game, behind everyone. This is a long season. We’re just halfway through, and we’ll see what happens.” Related Story Final takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Bengals as trade deadline nears November 9, 2026 The Falcons appeared to take themselves out of contention by sending Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars and center Ryan Neuzil to the Baltimore Ravens before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but mathematically, they’re firmly in the race. Here’s a rundown of the NFC South entering Week 10.

Standings

Carolina Panthers (3-5) New Orleans Saints (3-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) Atlanta Falcons (3-6) How each team fared in Week 9 Carolina Panthers Result: Lost, 26-21, to the Denver Broncos What it means: The Panthers have lost three straight games, and they didn’t pass their tests against likely playoff teams in the Broncos and Green Bay Packers the past two weeks. And yet, they still lead the division. The Panthers are close to getting reinforcements from injured reserve, and the fact they’re still alive despite a relatively wounded roster should serve them well in the second half of the season. Injury report: Carolina has several starters on injured reserve, including right tackle Taylor Moton, who will miss the rest of the season with a fractured fibula, along with receiver Xavier Legette, running back Jonathon Brooks and cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. They should get each of those four back within the next few weeks.

What’s next: Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Related Story Falcons believe they can turn season around despite recent slide November 9, 2026 New Orleans Saints Result: Won, 23-22, over the Cleveland Browns What it means: The Saints entered their bye week as losers of four of their last five games. They exited with an overtime win against the Browns, who played without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. It could be a momentum-seizing win. It could also be a brief highlight in an otherwise lost season. No matter, New Orleans has created a reason for intrigue moving forward. Injury report: The Saints got back first-round rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. against Cleveland, and they could soon see running back Travis Etienne Jr. on the field. They lost center Erik McCoy to a biceps injury, and he’ll miss time moving forward. What’s next: Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Result: Lost, 27-24, to the Chicago Bears What it means: After back-to-back lopsided wins over the Panthers and Falcons, the Buccaneers intercepted Bears quarterback Caleb Williams four times but still fell short. They enter their bye week back in the mix after an 0-4 start, and their run game and opportunistic defense still make them plenty dangerous. Injury report: Leading receiver Emeka Egbuka returned to the lineup, and they may get back standout edge rusher YaYa Diaby, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL strain in Week 8, back after their bye. What’s next: Bye week. Atlanta Falcons Result: Lost, 34-17, to the Bengals