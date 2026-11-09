Atlanta Falcons Final takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Bengals as trade deadline nears Penalties run rampant, Penix rocky and kicking game struggles again. Share Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner celebrates after scoring a touchdown in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago

MADRID — For all the potential causes buried at the core of the Falcons’ 34-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, coach Kevin Stefanski is adamant that travel isn’t one of them. “The experience was incredible,” Stefanski told reporters postgame. “I mean, how we’ve been treated by this country, this city, Real Madrid, you name it — we’re very, very lucky and blessed. I want to make sure that everyone knows how appreciative I am of this, of how we’ve been treated.” Stefanski described the trip as “first class.” His team’s performance didn’t quite match the same description.

Related Story Falcons christen a new country to lose in November 8, 2026 Here are five final thoughts from the Falcons’ loss to Cincinnati, their fourth defeat in the past five games. Penalties a big issue The Falcons committed 12 penalties for 88 yards, a stark contrast to the Bengals, who were flagged six times for 43 yards. The Falcons’ penalties were timely, too. Three came in the red zone and two negated would-be first downs. “We were just beating ourselves,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said postgame. “Too many penalties.” During team meetings, Stefanski shows his players how many penalties they committed during the previous practice. The number typically sits around one or two. Sometimes, it’s zero. That it didn’t translate to Sunday is a bitter disappointment to Stefanski.

“Just take the practice field to the game field,” he said. “You have to make sure that you’re on point like you are at practice. You’ve got to do it on Sundays. We didn’t today. Those self-inflicted ones, the ones that are presnap, those are inexcusable.”

Michael Penix Jr. has another rocky day Penix came out sharp early, leading the Falcons to a touchdown on their first drive and a field goal on their second. Then, the wheels came off. Their three possessions in the second quarter: punt, punt, unsuccessful Hail Mary. They scored one touchdown in the second half and fell victim to a missed field goal. One week removed from a four-interception performance in wet and windy conditions in Tampa, Penix went 20-for-31 passing 162 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Bengals. “We felt that Mike was ready to play up to his standard this week,” Stefanski said. “Listen, can he play better? There are things we can get corrected, of course, but expected him to play well.” Penix had his share of flashes, and he rushed for a career-high 50 yards in the first half. But the Falcons’ offense also struggled finding explosive plays through the air, as Penix completed only 2-of-5 attempts beyond 10 air yards.

When the Falcons got into a hole, they struggled digging out. Their margin for error offensively appeared thin, in large part because of the lack of explosion. Penix has a strong arm, but the Bengals forced him to get the ball out short and in a hurry.

Related Story ‘Gotta be better’: Falcons defense knew the Bengals’ plan. It didn’t matter. November 9, 2026 Defense is struggling to find its strength Entering the season, the Falcons’ secondary looked the part of a deep, talented group given the proverbial back-of-the-baseball-card scouting tactic. There certainly have been flashes of that unit. There have also been flashes — really, a four-game stretch from Weeks 1-4 — of high-level run defense. But as Week 9 fades away and the Falcons sit at 3-6, it’s difficult to point at either aspect and confidently proclaim it a strength. Their secondary struggled Sunday in Madrid, allowing 239 passing yards in the first half alone and, by game’s end, a 24-for-29 passing, 271-yard, three-touchdown performance from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. In Week 8, the Buccaneers set a franchise record in rushing yards against Atlanta’s defense. The positive? The Falcons appear to have the ability to beat teams with both their front seven and their back end. The negative? They don’t show it consistently enough.

Related Story Falcons believe they can turn season around despite recent slide November 9, 2026 Is it time for a kicking change? Falcons kicker Nick Folk pulled a 38-yarder wide left, his first miss from inside 40 yards since Oct. 5, 2017. He also made a 31-yard field goal and both his extra points, but none wash away the confusing struggles for the 42-year-old veteran who led the NFL in field goal percentage each of the past three years.

Folk is now 13-for-18 on field goals this season. He’s missed at least one field goal in four games, plus a missed extra point in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons have supported Folk throughout a turbulent start to the season, but Stefanski didn’t give his usual vote of confidence. When asked if he’d consider making a change at kicker, he deflected. “I’m very focused on this game,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, I expect Nick to make his kicks. Nick expects to make his kicks, but really just focused on this game.” When asked if he’s concerned about Folk’s form, Stefanski once more deflected.