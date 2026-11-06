Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. injures back, deemed questionable vs. Bengals

Atlanta Falcons edge James Pearce Jr. (27) participates in the first day of training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

MADRID — The Falcons ruled out receiver Zachariah Branch earlier this week for Sunday’s bout with the Bengals, and they added another player to the inactive list Friday afternoon.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. will miss his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury, the team announced. The Falcons have elevated Khalil Herbert from the practice squad to the active roster the past two weeks, a formula that figures to repeat when they face the Bengals at 9:30 a.m. EST Sunday inside Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

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In a surprising development, outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. received an injury designation Friday. Pearce, who’s poised to play in his first game this season after completing an eight-game suspension, suffered a back injury Friday and was limited in practice. He’s officially questionable.