The Falcons had a string of three straight primetime games this season. Now they’re getting the morning treatment.
Fans can watch the Falcons while drinking their morning cup of coffee, as Atlanta faces the Bengals at 9:30 Sunday morning. It’s an early game because the teams are playing in Madrid, which is six hours ahead, making for a different watch experience.
Here is some pregame reading to get you caught up:
- Falcons have ‘no doubt’ in Michael Penix Jr.’s bounceback. His poise is why.
- Postcard from Madrid: My grand tour of fabled Bernabéu Stadium
- Sugiura: Bernabéu Stadium’s most fascinating feature has NFL’s interest
- Why Falcons kept throwing passes in the rain, struggled in run defense at Bucs
- Falcons arrive in Madrid for ‘business trip,’ but they’re cherishing the moment