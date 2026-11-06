Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will host the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday morning. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)

Follow the action while drinking a cup of coffee as Atlanta faces Cincinnati at 9:30 a.m.

Follow the action while drinking a cup of coffee as Atlanta faces Cincinnati at 9:30 a.m.

The Falcons had a string of three straight primetime games this season. Now they’re getting the morning treatment.

Fans can watch the Falcons while drinking their morning cup of coffee, as Atlanta faces the Bengals at 9:30 Sunday morning. It’s an early game because the teams are playing in Madrid, which is six hours ahead, making for a different watch experience.

Here is some pregame reading to get you caught up: