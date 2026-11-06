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How to watch Falcons’ Sunday morning matchup against Bengals in Madrid

Follow the action while drinking a cup of coffee as Atlanta faces Cincinnati at 9:30 a.m.
Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will host the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday morning. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)
Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will host the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday morning. (Ken Sugiura/AJC)
AJC Sports
By AJC Sports

The Falcons had a string of three straight primetime games this season. Now they’re getting the morning treatment.

Fans can watch the Falcons while drinking their morning cup of coffee, as Atlanta faces the Bengals at 9:30 Sunday morning. It’s an early game because the teams are playing in Madrid, which is six hours ahead, making for a different watch experience.

Here is some pregame reading to get you caught up:

Outlook: The Falcons are coming off a disappointing 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers and they have lost three of their last four games. Cincinnati has won three straight games and is looking to move into first place in the AFC North.