Fans cheer during Game 6 of the WNBA Finals between the Dream and Valkyries on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)

Popularity of WNBA continues to grow with new playoff highs in viewership.

Popularity of WNBA continues to grow with new playoff highs in viewership.

The seven-game series between the Dream and Valkyries was a blockbuster on the court, as well as for viewers in the arenas and on television.

This year’s WNBA Finals, which Golden State won in Game 7 on Saturday night, was the most-watched Finals since 1999. The deciding game drew 3.3 million viewers on USA Network and CNBC and was the most-watched playoff game in WNBA history.

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The series featured two potential first-time champions and included the second-seeded Valkyries and fourth-seeded Dream. In the seven games, the series averaged 1.88 million viewers, a gain of 30% from last season’s Finals.