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Dream, Valkyries set viewership records for most-watched WNBA Finals since 1999

Popularity of WNBA continues to grow with new playoff highs in viewership.
Fans cheer during Game 6 of the WNBA Finals between the Dream and Valkyries on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)
Fans cheer during Game 6 of the WNBA Finals between the Dream and Valkyries on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)
AJC Sports
By AJC Sports

The seven-game series between the Dream and Valkyries was a blockbuster on the court, as well as for viewers in the arenas and on television.

This year’s WNBA Finals, which Golden State won in Game 7 on Saturday night, was the most-watched Finals since 1999. The deciding game drew 3.3 million viewers on USA Network and CNBC and was the most-watched playoff game in WNBA history.

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The series featured two potential first-time champions and included the second-seeded Valkyries and fourth-seeded Dream. In the seven games, the series averaged 1.88 million viewers, a gain of 30% from last season’s Finals.

Game 7 was the most-watched WNBA game ever on cable, an increase of 128% from the deciding game in 2025. Game 4 in Atlanta averaged 1.9 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, and Game 3’s average was 1.71 million on USA Network, CNBC and Peacock.

The other games also had good numbers:

  • Game 6 (at Atlanta): 1.5 million views on USA Network, CNBC and Peacock
  • Game 5 (at Golden State): 1.43 million viewers on USA Network, E!, SYFY and Peacock
  • Game 2 (at Golden State): 1.33 million viewers on USA Network, CNBC and Peacock
  • Game 1 (at Golden State): 2.1 million viewers (peaking at 3 million) on NBC and Peacock

Average viewership data referenced is Total Audience Delivery, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.