SAN FRANCISCO — The Dream season fell short of a championship.
The Golden State Valkyries rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind a scintillating second half from Gabby Williams and won Game 7 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday night at Chase Center.
Williams scored 28 of her 30 points in the second half and the Valkyries celebrated their first championship — in their second season in the league — in front of their raucous Ballhalla home crowd.
Quick stats
Dream:
Jordin Canada: 18 points, 5 assists
Allisha Gray: 16 points, 6 rebounds
Valkyries:
Gabby Williams: 30 points
Tiffany Hayes: 11 points
Veronica Burton: 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists
Key run
The Dream had a seven-point lead in the third quarter. But they allowed Williams to get hot.
Williams powered the Valkyries in the third quarter, dropping 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. She was constantly calling for mismatches on Canada, then pulling up over the top and shooting from midrange.
The efforts from Williams allowed the Valkyries to outscore the Dream 21-14.
Highlight play
Canada is fast. Her speed has been among the highlights of the WNBA postseason. But with 3:14 to play in the second quarter, her shiftiness took center stage.
She isolated the Valkyries’ Williams in the corner and dribbled left. When Williams went with her, Canada spun and went back to her right.
Then Canada drove to the rim, put up the shot and drew the foul. She made the free throw and put the Dream up 7.