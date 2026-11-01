Sports Dream deferred: Valkyries rally for Game 7 win, first WNBA title Gabby Williams’ 30 points lead Golden State to championship in second season in league. Share Golden State Valkyries fans cheer during the first half of Game 7 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in San Francisco. (Tony Avelar/AP)

By Lauren Williams 15 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dream season fell short of a championship. The Golden State Valkyries rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind a scintillating second half from Gabby Williams and won Game 7 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday night at Chase Center. Williams scored 28 of her 30 points in the second half and the Valkyries celebrated their first championship — in their second season in the league — in front of their raucous Ballhalla home crowd. Related Story At Jolene Jolene, Dream fans celebrate their team and something larger Quick stats Dream: Jordin Canada: 18 points, 5 assists Allisha Gray: 16 points, 6 rebounds Valkyries:

Gabby Williams: 30 points

Tiffany Hayes: 11 points Veronica Burton: 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists Key run The Dream had a seven-point lead in the third quarter. But they allowed Williams to get hot. Williams powered the Valkyries in the third quarter, dropping 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. She was constantly calling for mismatches on Canada, then pulling up over the top and shooting from midrange.

The efforts from Williams allowed the Valkyries to outscore the Dream 21-14. Related Story To bring title home, Dream must conquer Valkyries at ‘Ballhalla’ Highlight play Canada is fast. Her speed has been among the highlights of the WNBA postseason. But with 3:14 to play in the second quarter, her shiftiness took center stage.