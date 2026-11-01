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Dream deferred: Valkyries rally for Game 7 win, first WNBA title

Gabby Williams’ 30 points lead Golden State to championship in second season in league.
Golden State Valkyries fans cheer during the first half of Game 7 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in San Francisco. (Tony Avelar/AP)
Golden State Valkyries fans cheer during the first half of Game 7 of the WNBA basketball finals against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in San Francisco. (Tony Avelar/AP)
Lauren Williams
By

SAN FRANCISCO — The Dream season fell short of a championship.

The Golden State Valkyries rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind a scintillating second half from Gabby Williams and won Game 7 of the WNBA Finals on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Williams scored 28 of her 30 points in the second half and the Valkyries celebrated their first championship — in their second season in the league — in front of their raucous Ballhalla home crowd.

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Quick stats

Dream:

Jordin Canada: 18 points, 5 assists

Allisha Gray: 16 points, 6 rebounds

Valkyries:

Gabby Williams: 30 points

Tiffany Hayes: 11 points

Veronica Burton: 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Key run

The Dream had a seven-point lead in the third quarter. But they allowed Williams to get hot.

Williams powered the Valkyries in the third quarter, dropping 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. She was constantly calling for mismatches on Canada, then pulling up over the top and shooting from midrange.

She isolated the Valkyries’ Williams in the corner and dribbled left. When Williams went with her, Canada spun and went back to her right.

Then Canada drove to the rim, put up the shot and drew the foul. She made the free throw and put the Dream up 7.