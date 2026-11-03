Dalton coach Chris Prewett, formerly the head coach at Roswell, inherited an 0-10 team but took the Catamounts to the playoffs in his first season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Dalton and Hephzibah took leads in their classifications this week in the AJC Varsity Improvement Tracker.

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Dalton, under second-year coach Chris Prewett, is 7-2 this season after a 3-8 finish in 2025 and 0-10 finish in 2024.

Hephzibah, under coach Daniel Dorsey, is 8-1 after finishing 3-7 last season. Hephzibah has clinched its first region title since its first varsity season of 1954.

The Improvement Tracker is based on an objective formula that uses current and historical Maxwell Ratings. Improvement from 2025 counts most, but the formula also considers previous years to discourage rewarding traditionally strong teams that simply bounce back from a down year.