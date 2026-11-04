CFP selection committee unravels season of parity with first rankings

Hunter Yurachek, the chairman of the 13-member committee, said “it was really unanimous” that Miami (8-0) was the No. 1 team in the country, and “not that Miami was an easy definitive choice, but that may have been the easiest decision that the committee had to make.”
Georgia (7-1) was ranked No. 2 despite what could prove to be a costly loss to an unranked Auburn should the Bulldogs drop into an evaluation “pod” of two-loss teams.
Yurachek, when asked by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the CFP teleconference Tuesday night about the pod Georgia fit into, revealed UGA was evaluated in a group that consisted of Miami (8-0), Utah (8-0), Indiana (8-1) and “two other teams” that would figure to be UCLA (8-0) and BYU (7-1).
“It would be fair to say that those teams that were in the top four were in a pod together,” Yurachek said. “They would have been joined by two other teams comparatively, not necessarily (No. 5) Alabama and (No. 6) Kentucky, and then you look at two of those teams that are undefeated... and then you’ve got Georgia with that one loss at home against Auburn, but they’ve got a really good win on the road against Alabama.”
The Crimson Tide’s No. 5 ranking raised eyebrows, as despite its two losses, Alabama was ranked ahead of undefeated UCLA (8-0) and one-loss teams Kentucky (7-1), BYU (7-1) and Notre Dame (7-1).
Alabama’s rank reflects the weight schedule strength carries compared with how past committees have leaned more heavily on teams’ win-loss records.
Alabama has played seven of its eight games this season against teams with records of .500 or better, and Yurachek noted the team has wins over No. 6 Kentucky, No. 21 South Carolina and a Mississippi State team that was 4-0 at the time and at full strength with “dynamic” quarterback Kamario Taylor still healthy.
“We are not over-penalizing teams for losses that the committee thinks highly of,” Yurachek said. “As we speak today, a loss to an Alabama or Tennessee or Georgia is not on the same level as an unranked team.
“Those three teams have several wins against teams the committee thinks highly of.”
The Big Ten’s run of the past three CFP Championships and Ohio State’s rich tradition could lead some to question the Buckeyes (6-2) current No. 12 rank. If the season ended today, Ohio State would not be in the 12-team field because Boise State, as the highest-ranked Group of 6 team, would assume the No. 12 seed.
Yurachek explained Ohio State’s 30-18 loss Saturday at No. 20 USC — a team that lost to unranked Wisconsin by a 24-7 count the Saturday before and has a suspect defense — factored heavily into the ranking.
Notre Dame is another traditional powerhouse whose No. 11 ranking will be scrutinized.
Yurachek quickly provided data to support the Irish’s standing, however, pointing to a 1-1 record against teams with records of .500 or above and a loss to the only Top 25 team it has played to this point, No. 9 BYU (28-24).
Of historical note, Miami, Utah and Kentucky received the highest CFP rankings in their respective schools’ history.
“We’ve got seven matchups versus Top 25 (playing one another on Saturday), so we can expect these rankings will change significantly over the next few weeks,” Yurachek said.
“The parity we have seen is great for college football, but it has made for an unpredictable year so far… and we expect that trend to continue.”
Here’s how the College Football Playoff bracket would look if the season were to end today: