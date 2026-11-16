Tyler Freeman — pictured batting for the Rockies in August — signed a minor-league deal with the Braves. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Former member of Rockies assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Former member of Rockies assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves on Friday added some roster depth.

Tyler Freeman signed a minor-league deal with the organization, and he has been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

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The 27-year-old, right-handed-hitting Freeman spent the previous two seasons with the Rockies, where he played right field, center field and second base. In 79 games last season, he hit .247 with three home runs and 23 RBIs.

A second-round draft pick in 2017, Freeman debuted in 2022 with the Guardians and played 206 games over three seasons. Freeman is a career .247 hitter and bats .255 against right-handed pitching.

The addition of Freeman to the organization gives the Braves depth in the event that free agent Mauricio Dubón signs elsewhere this offseason, or if the team decides to move on from suspended outfielder Jurickson Profar.