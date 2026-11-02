Atlanta Falcons Falcons rule out Branch, Ebukam for game with Bengals Two injuries at Tampa Bay will follow Falcons into Week 9. Share Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch celebrates after scoring a 2-point conversion in the second half against the Bears on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 27 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium brought two more losses with it. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said defensive end Samson Ebukam and receiver Zachariah Branch won’t play in the team’s looming Week 9 bout with the Bengals in Madrid. Both suffered hamstring injuries against the Buccaneers. Related Story ‘It hurts’: Defined by run game, Falcons’ identity falters at Buccaneers November 2, 2026 Ebukam has nursed a hamstring injury since Week 2. He reaggravated it and limped to the sideline in the third quarter Sunday in Tampa, Florida. Branch sustained his injury in the first quarter. Upon returning from Madrid, the Falcons will host the Chiefs before entering their bye week. Stefanski didn’t rule out the possibility of Ebukam and Branch missing the Falcons’ Week 10 matchup, either.

“Not sure, long term, how many games those type of injuries will be,” Stefanski said Monday. “We’ll obviously treat those and see how it goes over the next couple weeks.” The Falcons will get a boost to their pass rush in Madrid, as outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. will play for the first time this season. Pearce was suspended for eight games after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy during an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson that brought three felony charges. He’s in a trial diversion program that would have all charges dropped if completed successfully.

A first-round pick in 2025, Pearce finished third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting last season after tallying a team-high 10½ sacks. Stefanski said it’s to be determined how much Pearce plays Sunday against the Bengals, but with Ebukam’s absence, it’s reasonable to think Pearce’s role may be heavier than initially expected.

Related Story Falcons flunk a rainy test: Position grades from loss to Buccaneers November 1, 2026 “I think it’s too early to tell,” Stefanski said about Pearce’s snap count. “We’ll have a plan for Wednesday and a practice plan for Thursday, Friday, etc. But we will definitely work through that this week.”

Drafted in the third round out of Georgia, Branch handles roles as an offensive weapon and returner. Jahan Dotson took over Branch’s role returning punts booted from the Buccaneers’ side of the field while Olamide Zaccheaus figures to take full rein of the slot receiver snaps after previously splitting with Branch. Atlanta has several other injuries to monitor this week, too. Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) didn’t play against the Buccaneers. Outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) is eligible to return from injured reserve, but it remains unclear whether the team will open his practice window.