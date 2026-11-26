Atlanta Braves How foster parents’ love came to the aid of Braves pitcher Ray Kerr ‘I’m just grateful for it, said Kerr, who went from a group home to a couple who acted as parents, teachers and moral compasses. Share Braves' Ray Kerr pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series on Oct. 1, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 19 minutes ago

In another reality, maybe Ray Kerr wouldn’t have handcuffed the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB playoffs or started a family with a wife and a 5-year-old daughter. And in that same universe, Lisa McCarthy definitely wouldn’t have had reason to gush over Kerr and his brother, Richard, or dote on Kerr’s precious Aaniyah. But, thankfully, that is not the world we inhabit. And so it was that Monday, the Braves reliever whose story won hearts nationwide and the woman who entered his life in 2011 as his foster mother shared a joyful video call, recounting their intertwined lives and filling phone screens with love, gratitude and laughter.

Related Story Braves Report: Ray Kerr legacy game October 2, 2026 “Well, (people) always say, ‘You were such a blessing to them,’” McCarthy said in the call with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m like, they were a blessing to us, too. They changed our lives in a lot of ways. … I can’t imagine my life without them.” Kerr asserted his belief that things happen for a reason, and the tragic circumstances of his life — his mother not being a part of it, his father being imprisoned — led him and his brother to McCarthy and her husband, Tim, “and to learn things from them that we would have probably never learned. I’m just grateful for it.” This world can’t have enough forces for good like the McCarthys, who, after raising two daughters in Reno, Nevada, decided they should be foster parents. Not only did they choose this path of sacrificial love, but they also focused on fostering older children because they were more difficult to place.

In 2011, that yielded an introduction to Richard Kerr and his younger brother, Ray, a high school senior and a junior, respectively. At the time, the two were living in a group home with their three sisters. Richard and Ray had already had previous stays with foster families that didn’t work out long term.

One woman who fostered the two boys actually died.

A dinner at a pizza place led to a visit to the McCarthys’ home and an overnight stay. Both sides decided it could work. The two boys were both involved in sports, had a good circle of friends and, outside their penchant for performing and recording physical stunts inspired by the “Jackass” franchise, didn’t cause trouble. “They were easy,” McCarthy said. “We got the golden ticket when we got Raymond and Richard.”

And in Tim and Lisa McCarthy, the Kerrs found consistent support and nourishment, from help with homework and Tim’s example of how he treated Lisa, to Lisa’s grilled lemon chicken with asparagus. Ray Kerr described the McCarthys’ two-story townhome as peaceful. “I was very comfortable really fast in there,” he said. “Just feeling the love and the environment. Just having fun, honestly. And learned some good morals in life.”

Related Story Braves again turn to Ray Kerr to start Sunday’s NLDS Game 2 at Dodgers October 4, 2026 Braves pitcher Ray Kerr (left) and his brother, Richard, along with their foster mother, Lisa McCarthy, gathered while Ray Kerr was pitching for the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas in the San Diego Padres system during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Ray Kerr said of McCarthy, "We'll do anything for her, and she'll do anything for us." (Photo courtesy Ray Kerr) The brothers became part of the family, welcomed by the McCarthys’ two daughters, Kristin and Shauna. The Kerrs’ sisters came over, as did the boys’ friends. “It was a fun time for Tim and I,” Lisa said. “In ways, it can be hard being a foster parent. But, gosh, we got so much out of it.”

Said Kerr: “We felt like we were safe. We’re not going to go back off to foster care again.” After graduating from Hug High School in the Reno area, Kerr played junior college baseball at Mendocino College in California with Richard. But he returned home to Reno after two years, effectively done with the game.

That was when he began his jobs at 7-Eleven and a movie theater, elements of Kerr’s journey that became celebrated as he starred in the Braves’ postseason run. It was then, probably in 2016, when Kerr would have been 21 and still with the McCarthys’, that Lisa gave him a loving nudge. As Kerr recalled, she told him they would support his returning to baseball and college, but he had to be committed, too. “Just motivating me to go back to school when I didn’t have motivation in myself to do it,” he said. A photo of the family of Braves pitcher Ray Kerr and his family and his foster family, taken at a recent Thanksgiving at the home of his foster mother, Jill McCarthy in Reno, Nevada. On the couch (from left): Rianna Kerr (Ray Kerr's sister), Dakota Kerr (Rianna's husband), Raelani Kerr (Ray's sister), Richard Kerr (Ray's brother), Kerr, Jennifer Kerr (Ray's wife); on the floor: Lisa McCarthy, Aaniyah Kerr (Ray's daughter) and Shauna McCarthy (Lisa McCarthy's daughter and Ray Kerr's foster sister). (Photo courtesy Ray Kerr) It put him on a path to another California community school, Lassen College, that led to an opportunity in an Alaskan summer league in 2017 that got him a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners.

Nine years, two trades, 198 minor-league appearances and one Tommy John surgery later, he dazzled from atop a California pitching mound of far greater renown, throwing 2⅔ scoreless innings to start the Braves’ NLDS Game 2 win at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 4. If not for that moment of encouragement and a thousand others, who knows how Kerr’s life might have unfolded? “It was the world because I still had someone that motivated me or believed in me this much, sometimes more than I did, believing in myself,” Kerr said. “That helps you to keep going.” This might also be worth pointing out. When Kerr turned 21 in 2015 — the year he came back from his first junior college stint — he was no longer in the foster system. The McCarthys were under no obligation to continue supporting Ray or Richard, not emotionally and certainly not financially. “I don’t know how I could have done that,” Lisa said, the idea of abandoning them so preposterous she laughed. “I mean, I love those boys like I gave birth to them. I always told them, ‘As long as you want me in your life, I’ll be there.’

“Legally, we never adopted Raymond or Richard, but we did adopt them. They adopted me, too.” The McCarthys later had two more foster children, two brothers like the Kerrs. Lisa, who lost Tim to cancer in 2021 after 42 years of marriage, remains in the lives of Richard and Ray and their families. (Richard has twin girls and is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter.) She is an unsurprising proponent of foster care. It’s not for everybody, she said, but “I hope this motivates other people to think about maybe foster parenting.” Said Kerr, “You might change a kid’s life one day.”