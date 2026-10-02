Atlanta Braves Braves Report: Ray Kerr legacy game Plus: What to expect from the Dodgers. Share Add AJC on Google

By Tyler Estep 59 minutes ago

What a week, y’all. Shall we revel in it just a bit before discussing that NLDS date with the Dodgers? EVERYBODY LOVES RAY (KERR) Braves pitcher Ray Kerr soaks in the Truist Park ovation after delivering against the Phillies on Thursday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Ray Kerr’s stunning Game 3 start against the Phillies will live in Braves lore forever. Because I am a man of the people, here’s an excerpt from columnist Ken Sugiura’s piece on Kerr — and a gift link to finish reading for free. In 2008, 14-year-old Ray Kerr was in foster care in Reno, Nevada. In 2015, his baseball career appeared over after he returned home to Reno following two years of community college ball in California. He found work at, among other places, a 7-Eleven and a movie theater.

“Cleaned up a lot of popcorn,” he said. In 2017, he played another season of junior college baseball, pitched in an Alaskan summer league and, just as he was about to head for Cumberland University in Tennessee, he signed a minor-league contract. In 2022, he made his major league debut with San Diego. In 2024, he both reached the majors again (this time with the Braves) and tore the UCL in his left (pitching) elbow — putting his career in jeopardy.

Braves pull of nontraditional pitching plan

Braves finally get last laugh on Phillies In March of this year, he suffered a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, leaving in doubt if he would ever make it back to the majors.

In August, he remained in the minor leagues, persevering and hoping that he could recover his form. And Thursday night, 32-year-old Ray Kerr made his playoff debut and gave his team 3⅓ scoreless innings as its starter, playing an instrumental role as the Braves locked down a winner-take-all National League Wild Card Series game. “It was a journey,” Kerr said after the game. “I’ve dreamed about stuff like this.” With their electric 6-2 win, the Braves are bound for Los Angeles to face the two-time defending world champion Dodgers in the NL Division Series, a best-of-five matchup that begins Saturday at Dodger Stadium. In a season defined by overcoming obstacles and surpassing expectations despite myriad challenges, does anyone represent this team’s spirit better than Kerr?

“Hopefully, Ray Kerr became a bit of a household name (Thursday),” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “He deserves it. He’s got an amazing story — perseverance.” Indeed he does. Stay tuned to ajc.com/braves and follow beat writer Chad Bishop for all the latest. THE CELEBRATION, IN PHOTOS Lots more in the gallery, but here are a few of my favorites. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin/AJC) WHAT TO KNOW: DODGERS AND THE NLDS 📺 How to watch: Games 3 and 4 would be at Truist Park; Games 4 and 5 are as necessary. Game 1: 4 p.m. Saturday on Fox

Game 2: 8 p.m. Sunday on FS1

Game 3: 6 p.m. Tuesday on FS1

Game 4: 6 p.m. Wednesday on FS1

Game 5: 8 p.m. Friday on Fox

🔥 The forecast: September in L.A. doesn’t generally merit climate considerations — but the current forecast calls for weekend highs around 100 degrees. 📜 The history: The Braves took five of six from L.A. during the regular season, including a thrilling three-game sweep (Sale complete game, Ha-Seong Kim walk-off, etc.) at Truist Park in late August. It’s been a minute, but you may recall the two teams have also squared off in a few postseasons. Most recently: 2021: Braves win the NLCS in six games (and go on to win the World Series).

2020: Dodgers win the NLCS in seven.

2018: Dodgers win the NLDS in four. 💪 The pitching situation: No official announcements just yet, but the Dodgers figure to send Tarik Skubal or Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound for Game 1. The other would start Game 2, with Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell waiting in the wings.

That’s … well … that’s pretty darn good. The Braves are in a very different situation. Sale won’t be ready for Game 1, and the odds of Bryce Elder or Reynaldo López returning from injury feel slim. Consider a series-starting bullpen game a strong possibility (hey, they made it work once). Speaking of bullpens: You were wondering, and yes, the Dodgers have a pretty good one. Former Mets closer Edwin Díaz is healthy, and Tanner Scott has pitched admirably in the role. 🦄 About Ohtani: Yes, four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani will play for the Dodgers — but no, he won’t be pitching. A injury-plagued campaign nixed that awhile back. In fact, knee and bicep soreness sent him to the injured list in early September. He returned for the last five games of the regular season and went 5-for-21 with one extra base hit.