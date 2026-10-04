Braves again turn to Ray Kerr to start Sunday’s NLDS Game 2 at Dodgers

Braves pitcher Ray Kerr delivers during the second inning of Game 3 of a NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in Atlanta. Kerr threw 3⅓ scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking one while throwing 47 pitches in Atlanta's 6-2 win. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Lefty reliever to start, looks to follow up on standout performance against Phillies.

Lefty reliever to start, looks to follow up on standout performance against Phillies.

LOS ANGELES — It’s time for “Kerr Mode” again.

The Braves are giving left-handed reliever Ray Kerr the ball at 8 p.m. Sunday in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, three days after he fueled the Braves’ win over the Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series at Truist Park.

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Kerr threw 3⅓ innings of scoreless ball Thursday, allowing one hit and walking one while throwing 47 pitches. Kerr had made just nine appearances and only one start during the regular season.

But his performance played a pivotal role in allowing the Braves to get off to a strong start in a game they won 6-2.