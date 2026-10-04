Braves again turn to Ray Kerr to start Sunday’s NLDS Game 2 at Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — It’s time for “Kerr Mode” again.
The Braves are giving left-handed reliever Ray Kerr the ball at 8 p.m. Sunday in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, three days after he fueled the Braves’ win over the Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series at Truist Park.
Kerr threw 3⅓ innings of scoreless ball Thursday, allowing one hit and walking one while throwing 47 pitches. Kerr had made just nine appearances and only one start during the regular season.
But his performance played a pivotal role in allowing the Braves to get off to a strong start in a game they won 6-2.
“I would have to say that’s my Kerr mode being activated,” he said after the win. “That’s when I just lock in, and whatever happens, happens.”
The decision to pitch Kerr equates to the Braves hoping to save ace Chris Sale for Game 3 at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Park. Sale started the opening game of the wild card series Tuesday, then pitched out of the bullpen during Thursday’s clinching win. The Braves and Dodgers are off Monday to travel to Atlanta ahead of Tuesday’s contest.
In Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, the Braves used four pitchers in a planned bullpen day, but did not use Grant Holmes, JR Ritchie, Didier Fuentes, Robert Suarez or Dylan Lee. Those pitchers will all be available out of the bullpen Sunday, whenever Kerr’s outing has ended.