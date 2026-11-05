MLB Which free agent starting pitchers could fit Braves? Share Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla., between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. Could he sign with the Braves? (Chris O'Meara/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 53 minutes ago

The Braves enter this winter seeking another starting pitcher. They failed to make a significant rotation addition last winter, though the team outpitched expectations throughout a 94-win regular season. But with numerous uncertainties, including injuries and youth, it’d behoove the club to make a legitimate rotation addition. Related Story Pair of Braves prospects make Arizona Fall League All-Star Game November 4, 2026 Now that free agency is open, here are some of the top pitchers available: LHP Tarik Skubal, Dodgers (30 years old on Nov. 20) The Braves explored a Skubal acquisition at the deadline, but the Tigers preferred the Dodgers’ collection of prospects. The team probably won’t revisit him this winter, as he projects to earn a contract exceeding $300 million. His signing could still affect them, though. His most oft-mentioned suitors — the Dodgers, Mets, Cubs, Padres, Phillies — play in the National League.

RHP Freddy Peralta, Rays (30) The Braves had interest in Peralta last winter before the Brewers traded him to the Mets. His stint in New York was a disaster, but he was rejuvenated with the Rays, earning millions more in free agency. Peralta had a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts with Tampa Bay. He excelled in the postseason with a 2.95 ERA in five games, helping the Rays win the American League. After one of baseball’s smartest organizations helped him correct course, he seems headed toward a big payday. His velocity uptick in October — averaging around 97 mph and topping at 99 — makes him even more appealing. But Peralta should command a sizable multiyear deal, and the Braves have yet to dabble in that territory.

RHP Michael King, Padres (31) Braves fans remember King for how he’s tormented the Braves in the past. He rebounded nicely from an injury-plagued season, covering 185 innings for a team that desperately needed his reliability. It’s hard to imagine the Padres letting King get away, but he’d be an excellent addition to any rotation. He doesn’t pile up strikeouts and he isn’t a metrics darling, so that could limit his earning power. Still, his age, track record and latest season should help him earn a healthy multiyear deal.

LHP Trevor Rogers, Orioles (29 on Nov. 13)

The Braves are familiar with Rogers from his Marlins years. It’s easy to envision him doing well in this market as the top southpaw behind Skubal. Rogers has an age advantage, but he just exceeded 133 innings for the first time in his career, posting a 4.03 ERA with 157 strikeouts over 169-2/3 frames. The left-hander made just 18 starts in 2025, but he was phenomenal, posting a 1.81 ERA and a career-best 5.3 bWAR. He isn’t a dynamic frontline arm, but if a team feels good about his ability to stay healthy, he’ll have strong demand and should earn north of $100 million. Related Story Could Braves and Sonny Gray finally happen this offseason? November 4, 2026 RHP Sonny Gray, Red Sox (37 on Nov. 7)

We covered Gray extensively recently. He could be the best fit on this list as a short-term signing with No. 2 starter upside. Gray could prioritize playing closer to his Nashville home, which would help the Braves if they’re competing for his signing. RHP Tyler Mahle, Braves (32) Mahle found new life in Atlanta similar to how Peralta was revived after the deadline. He had a 1.99 ERA over 54-1/3 innings with the Braves and backed it up in the postseason. His increased use of his splitter is a significant factor. His velocity also played up (93.2 mph), he trimmed his walks and induced more grounders. Teams want to pay for what a player will do, not what he’s already achieved. And there’s a case the best is still ahead for Mahle. He could get a three- or four-year deal if he has a competitive enough market. The Braves and Mahle have expressed interest in extending his stay.

RHP Clay Holmes, Cubs (34 in March) Holmes is a reliever-turned-starter, notably a method the Braves have used with Reynaldo Lopez and Grant Holmes recently. He had a lot of success with the Mets, who dealt him to the Cubs at the trade deadline. He was OK in Chicago but didn’t increase his earning power. Still, he declined his $12 million option and should get multiple years. The Braves have seen the Alabama native, plenty, and he’d fit their price range better than most of the players we’ve already listed. Holmes’ propensity for getting grounders would play well in Atlanta.

RHP Kevin Gausman, Cubs (35) The Braves had Gausman just before his big breakout. The organization still thinks fondly of him, though it’s unclear if he’d want to return. Gausman is another candidate for a large one- or two-year contract. He had a 4.51 ERA in 2026, though the underlying numbers suggest some poor luck. He can pile up the strikeouts and checks a lot of boxes if he’d be interested in coming back to the South. RHP Nick Martinez, Rays (36)

A 2026 All-Star, Martinez thrived with the Rays on a one-year deal. He could command around $40 million over two years as another short-term addition — again, a circumstance the Braves have embraced in the past. Martinez doesn’t feature many strikeouts and his velocity is low-90s, so he won’t be the flavor for some clubs. He does, however, know the artistry of pitching. He’ll appeal to contenders seeking shorter-term, high-AAV deals. RHP Dustin May, Brewers (29) Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was with the Dodgers when they drafted May in 2016. But injuries and underperformance have kept him from reaching his potential, though teams have kept giving him opportunities because of his perceived upside. May had a 4.70 ERA in 31 starts this past season. Unspectacular results, but he remained the healthiest he’s been in his career. He’s still throwing hard and getting strikeouts at an above-average clip, so perhaps the Braves or another club believes the best has yet to come. RHP Casey Mize, Padres (29) The Braves were prominently linked to Mize at the trade deadline, though that interest was overstated. The medical aspect — he has had a litany of injuries in his career — played a role. A No. 1 overall pick who hadn’t emerged as an ace, he became a solid contributor over the past two years before tanking his stock in the second half during a disastrous stint in San Diego. It dealt a blow to his earning power and Mize might have to settle for a shorter deal in hopes of testing the market again soon.

RHP Michael Soroka, Diamondbacks (29) Once viewed as the Braves’ next great ace, Soroka’s ascension was derailed by injuries. He’s earned consecutive healthy one-year deals, though, and might’ve pitched himself into a longer pact now. He had a 3.41 ERA in 22 games. His 116 innings were his most since his 2019 All-Star campaign with the Braves. Some fans might want a reunion given Soroka was a fan favorite here, but the Braves need more reliability in their rotation, and it wasn’t the rosiest of exits when they traded him to the White Sox a few years ago. Other free agent starters in MLB Trade Rumors’ top 50: RHP Kaima Taira, Japan (27; top pitcher coming from NPB) LHP Shota Imanaga, Cubs (33)